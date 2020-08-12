NNY Eats: If you love pasta this dish from the Grille at Hilton Garden Inn is for you

NEW YORK (WWTI) — If you love pasta or seafood then this lemon garlic shrimp linguine may be the dish for you!

The Grille at Hilton Garden Inn uses roasted garlic herb butter, shrimp and fresh vegetables in this fan favorite dish. Wine and lemon is added to accentuate the flavors even more. Finally, pasta is added to complete this meal.

The Grille at Hilton Garden Inn is conveniently located in Watertown and is offering curbside pickup! To learn more about this restaurant visit their NNY Eats page!

LATEST STORIES: