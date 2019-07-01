Pearl’s Pastry Shoppe

Do you ever wish you could step back into a simpler time? Do you miss those yummy treats that mom and grandma used to make? So did we!

That’s why we decided to open a bakery that offers sweet treats, with an old fashioned feel.

When you walk in our doors, we treat more than just your taste buds.Your also treated to our friendly service where you, our friends can sit and talk over coffee, donuts, pastries and more. We offer a place for you to come and reminisce about the good old days, or have fun looking at things from a time gone by.

We do this in loving memory of our dear Pearl, who loved to bake, as much as she loved watching everyone enjoying her many delicious goodies! We are, as she would say, “GOODER THAN HECK!“