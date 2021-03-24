Spookhill Bar & Grill

Come to Spook Hill Bar & Grill and check out our hometown restaurant & bar!
Breakfast Hours:
Mon-Sat: 6am-11am
Sun: 6am-12pm
Lunch & Dinner Hours:
Mon-Sat: 11am-9pm
Sun: 12pm-9pm
Reviews
“Absolutely amazing place great food and amazing environment pool table and darts and the service here is fantastic. I highly recommend this place.” – Melissa
“Valentine’s Day dinner, Covid style, with take-out of delicious filet mignon & shrimp scampi from Spookhill! It did not disappoint! Well done!” -Anita
“Wonderful atmosphere and excellent food!” -Brooke
Best fries EVER!!! Friendly staff; motorcycle friendly parking.” -James
Breakfast this morning was fabulous! Butterfinger French toast was decadent and delicious. Home fries were real potatoes instead of those perfectly square frozen ones which is a dealbreaker for me. Fast friendly service and reasonable priced. What more can you ask for!? Come hungry because the portions are substantial.” -Nancy