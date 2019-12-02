The Grille at the Hilton Garden Inn is open for indoor and outdoor dining.

Join us where a friendly staff is eager to serve both locals and guests alike. Relax in our warm, inviting atmosphere for an intimate yet casual dining experience.

You’ll find an array of fresh, prepared-to-order selections from a seasonal menu of flatbreads and favorites galore, like our New England Haddock or Chicken Marsala.

Unwind with a drink at our full bar, and enjoy some light bites while you’re at it. There’s something spectacular on the menu every night from our mouthwatering Mobley burger to an array of local specialties curated by Executive Chef, Matthew Hudson.

For amazing food and outstanding service, dine at the Grille at Hilton Garden Inn, proud recipients of the 2018 & 2019 Taste of the Town Award for Best National. Seasonal patio dining, daily specials and a full-service lounge make the Grille at Hilton Garden Inn ideal for any night of the week.