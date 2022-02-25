For the January segment of NNY Gets Lit, ABC50’s Alex Hazard went to Massena Public Library to learn more about two of their featured books of the month, “Velvet Was the Night” by author Silvia Moreno-Garcia and “A New Day” by author Jan Brett.

ABC50 and the North Country Library System are featuring two books each month and we’re giving you the chance to win one of them. You can find the contest on InformNNY and enter for your chance to win a children’s book or one for adult readers.

Happy Reading!