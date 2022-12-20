It’s important to recognize Northern New York’s Next Generation and Jacob Cronk from South Jefferson High School is an excellent example of how the next generation is shaping the future.

Jacob Cronk is the third monthly winner of NNY’s Next Generation contest and will be eligible for the grand prize. Jacob is a senior and doesn’t hesitate to get involved and is a member of Future Farmers of America, a key member of his school’s yearbook club, volunteers his time at the fire department, and takes advantage of any opportunity to get involved and help out the community when he can.

Jacob is now viewed as a leader in many of his organizations and turned his passion for photography into his own business while still volunteering his time in other areas, such as taking senior photos for some students who can’t afford them. Principal at SJHS Shannon VanCoughnett and Jacob’s parents recognize his optimistic attitude and say they are looking forward to seeing the impact he continues to have on those around him.

Learn more about Jacob Cronk in the video player above.

Tell us about a youth in Jefferson, Lewis, or St. Lawrence County making a difference and they may be recognized as one of NNY’s Next Generation.

Are they doing exceptionally well at school? Do they have a special talent? Are they helping a neighbor or donating time to tutor a fellow student?

We want to know how your the next generation is making a difference!

One youth will be recognized each month online and on TV and will be given a chance to win a $1,000 award at the end of the nomination period!

All 12 finalists will be featured in a one-hour special on ABC50 and The North Country CW next year!