It’s important to recognize Northern New York’s Next Generation and Jade Frederick from South Jefferson Elementary School is an excellent example of how the next generation is shaping the future.

Jade Frederick is the sixth monthly winner of NNY’s Next Generation contest and will be eligible for the grand prize. At only 6 years old Jade has gotten involved in the community in multiple ways including helping with the North Country Chilli Cook-Off, holiday gift wrapping at the mall, guiding bikers at the Spoker Run, and more. Her mom describes her as a “ray of sunshine” as Jade continues to bring her smile and kind personality to the community every opportunity she gets.

Learn more about Jade Frederick in the video player above.

