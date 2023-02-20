It’s important to recognize Northern New York’s Next Generation and Madison Burdick from South Jefferson High School is an excellent example of how the next generation is shaping the future.

Madison Burdick is the fifth monthly winner of NNY’s Next Generation contest and will be eligible for the grand prize. At only 16 years old Madison has gotten involved in the community in multiple ways including volunteer efforts, tutoring, and more. Along the way, she was also discovered her passion for music and dance.

Learn more about Madison Burdick in the video player above.

Tell us about a youth in Jefferson, Lewis, or St. Lawrence County making a difference and they may be recognized as one of NNY’s Next Generation.

Are they doing exceptionally well at school? Do they have a special talent? Are they helping a neighbor or donating time to tutor a fellow student?

We want to know how your the next generation is making a difference!

One youth will be recognized each month online and on TV and will be given a chance to win a $1,000 award at the end of the nomination period!

All 12 finalists will be featured in a one-hour special on ABC50 and The North Country CW next year!