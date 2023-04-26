It’s important to recognize Northern New York’s Next Generation and students like Mason Rumble at Watertown High School are giving us something to look forward to.

Watch Mason’s story in the video player above.

Know a student in Jefferson, Lewis or St. Lawrence County making a difference in their community? Tell us about them and they may be recognized as one of NNY’s Next Generation.

One student will be recognized each month and will be given a chance to win a $1,000 award next year! Each monthly finalist will be highlighted online and on television!

All 12 finalists will be featured in a one-hour special on ABC50 and The North Country CW next year!