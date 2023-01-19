It’s important to recognize Northern New York’s Next Generation and Trey Zehr from Lyme Central School is an excellent example of how the next generation is shaping the future.

Trey Zehr is the fourth monthly winner of NNY’s Next Generation contest and will be eligible for the grand prize. Trey is a senior and has exemplified his hardworking attitude from a young age growing up on a farm. His dedication to helping others throughout his life has made both his family, educators, and the community as a whole proud.

Trey’s hard work has paid off and got him accepted into the school’s National Honor Society and Skills USA through BOCES. In 2022, he went for Quiz Bowl and won a silver medal and is continuing to strive to succeed with a focus on electronic and computer technology. His drive also got him accepted into the Army National Guard and he has already begun training while continuing to excel in his classes.

