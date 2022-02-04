North Country Family Health Center/Community Health Center of the North Country

North Country Family Health Center

Since 1971, North Country Family Health Center has been dedicated to ensuring those in our community have access to high quality services to ensure their health and wellness.

Family Medicine & Behavioral Health

Providing care for everyone in your family! North Country Family Health Center provides integrated healthcare services to infants, children, and adults at two locations in Watertown.

Pediatrics

Need a Pediatrician? Pregnant or new to the area? Our pediatric team will help you and your family grow healthy & happy.

Family Dental Care

Our dental offices are open to serve all families – you can schedule preventative dental appointments as well as emergency appointments. We are taking the appropriate precautions as directed by the American Dental Association and the New York State Department of Health to make your visit as safe and comfortable as possible. Our dental providers work closely with community dental specialists to coordinate your individual dental needs. Our office locations are conveniently located within Jefferson and Lewis counties and our dental staff are knowledgeable in the latest techniques – a healthy mouth makes for a healthy body!

WIC: Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children

The Watertown, Evans Mills/Fort Drum, and Lowville WIC programs offer nutrition, health, breastfeeding and wellness support for qualifying women, infants, and children. If you’re struggling to pay for high-quality foods for yourself or your child, need help with nutrition counseling, or you’re searching for the right health and social services, the North Country Family Health Center can help. The program is for all local residents who meet the eligibility requirements, and is a powerful tool for your family.

If you’re a resident of the state of New York and you meet NY WIC eligibility criteria, you can receive the support you and your child need for a healthy start. Give yourself the gift of health and apply for WIC services either by clicking the ‘Start Your Application’ button above, or by calling or stopping by our Jefferson or Lewis County WIC offices. We look forward to helping you learn more about nutrition, breastfeeding, and other community resources.

Don’t let financial hardship get in the way of good health. The WIC program was created to help pregnant women, new mothers, and children access healthy and wholesome foods. Use your WIC benefits at any participating stores and stick with the nutritional guidelines to minimize nutritional risk.

Community Health Center of the North Country

Community Health Center of the North Country has sites located in St. Lawrence, Franklin and Jefferson counties. Our health centers provide affordable, high quality healthcare to people of any age, race, gender, sexual orientation, religion, marital status and national origin, regardless of insurance or financial status.

Anyone can use our services, but most importantly, we act as a safety net for those without health insurance or for those who are under-insured. If that describes your situation, we offer a Sliding Fee Scale for most of our services based on your family size and income.

Our health centers are always evolving to make sure you are getting the highest quality and most comprehensive healthcare possible. In 2007, our St. Lawrence and Franklin County sites were designated as Federally Qualified Health Centers, which means our health centers meet the highest standards when it comes to quality of care.

Our team specializes in family medicine, offering primary, pediatric, dental, eye, and behavioral healthcare services for patients of all ages, including at our new state of the art practice we opened at 102 Ford Street in Ogdensburg in 2020. If the need arises…please give our team a try. It’s safe to see your doctor, avoiding care, is not.