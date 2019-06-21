Northern Credit Union is a growing, federally insured financial institution and a leading provider of a full range of financial services to anyone who resides, works (regularly conducts business), worships or attends school in Jefferson, Lewis, St. Lawrence, Oswego, Clinton, Franklin, Onondaga and Madison Counties in New York; any person who is employed by or a pensioner of any Select Employee Group in such counties; and any family members of such persons.

At Northern, members are more than just customers; they are also owners of the credit union. They have a stake and a voice in the credit union’s success. By working together, Northern offers products and services that help member-owners achieve their financial goals. To learn more, visit our website, Facebook, give us a call at 315.782.0155 or stop by any branch.