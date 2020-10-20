Offering the Most Effective Chiropractic Treatments

Make a commitment to feel better than you’ve ever felt. The experienced chiropractors at Northern Lights Chiropractic are passionate about helping you reduce and ultimately eliminate muscle strain, neck pain, and chronic back pain due to stress and work injuries.

Benefit from cold laser treatments, spinal decompression, massage therapy, and other rehabilitative treatments. Combat stress, fatigue, and chronic pain are the signs of an aging body.

With 40 years of experience, our doctors, Rebecca Keshmiri, Pamela Thompson, and Nevin Parish, provide a chiropractic solution to your pain.

Dr. Rebecca Keshmiri

Dr. Keshmiri has been proudly serving Jefferson County as a New York board-certified chiropractor for over 15 years. As a renowned professor specializing in spinal health and the correction of degenerative joint disease, increasing your range of motion and subsequently your freedom is her passion. She volunteers for several free clinics and contributes her time and resources to fundraisers for charitable organizations.

She received her Bachelor of Science degree from Excelsior College and was awarded a Doctorate of Chiropractic from Life University in Marietta, GA. Her expertise in various methods of chiropractic treatments is expansive. With methods such as adjusting, the Thompson adjusting technique, activator technique, sensory organization test rehabilitation, networking chiropractic techniques, biophysics, bio geometrical integration, trigger point therapy, and spinal decompression therapy, she will find the treatment that works for you.

Dr. Pamela Thompson

Receiving her bachelor’s and doctorate degrees from New York Chiropractic College, Dr. Pamela Thompson has been in practice for over five years in Watertown, NY. She participates in health clinics and educates communities in seminars across New York State.

As an expert in many methods of chiropractic treatment, she oversees day-to-day operations of the Spinal Disc Regeneration Center, offering a transformative experience and results for clients using spinal decompression.

Dr. Nevin Parish

Dr. Parish graduated from St. John Fisher College in Rochester, New York with his bachelor’s degrees in biology and religious studies and obtained his Master of Clinical Applied Nutrition and Doctor of Chiropractic from New York Chiropractic College in Waterloo, NY. He is certified to practice chiropractic medicine by the National Board of Chiropractic Examiners.

Dr. Parish treats patients of all ages and aims to have your back for years to come by getting your systems functioning at optimum levels. In his free time, Dr. Parish supports the advancement of chiropractic care in the community for first responders and veterans, advocates for the SPCA, and enjoys traveling with his wife.

Reviews

“I have had back pain for years, and NLC has shown me that there still can be some quality of life, with the painless days I have experienced under NLC chiropractic care. Doctor Parish demonstrates excellent knowledge and technical skills of Chiropractic care.” -Kenneth

“Northern lights is literally amazing! They literally help you financially, and mean it! Best customer service I’ve ever had. We’re a military family and things come up. But they have been the most amazing thing in Watertown! THANK YOU SO MUCH FOR EVERYTHING! This is the place for you and your family!” -Charity

“I have been a patient here for about 8 years. I am very pleased with the results I have gotten. I have arthritis in my neck and the adjustments have kept me pain free. Not only that but I am rarely ever sick which I attribute to my twice monthly adjustments. Staff here is so friendly and caring. Highly recommend the chiropractic care here.” -Judy

“I feel so fantastic when I leave here! It’s truly a phenomenal part of my day and could be yours! Everyone is so positive here and the warm fuzzies are off the charts! My body feels so happy!!!” -Kim

“My husband and I have only been going there a short while (he longer then I)and we both have noticed a big change in pain and range of motion. we’re feeling better after every appointment and the staff are absolutely amazing ,very good attitudes and willing to help however they can !” -Heather