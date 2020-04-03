NYS budget: employees must be provided with paid sick days

Gov. Andrew Cuomo delivers his State of the State address at the Empire State Plaza on January 8. (AP Photo/Hans Pennink, File)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- Employees in New York must be granted paid sick days from employers. The regulation, included in the 2021 New York State budget protects workers from having to take unpaid sick days and prevents them from being fired for taking them.

Employers with between five-99 employees will have to provide at least five days of sick leave a year. Employers with 100 or more employees will have to provide at least seven days of sick pay.

Small businesses with four or less employees are not exempt from the program, they will have to provide five days of sick pay also.