NYS budget: providing housing and other services for the state’s homeless

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- The 2021 New York budget includes a plan to provide housing and services to New York’s homeless population.
The plan includes a strategy to reach these vulnerable and sometimes difficult to reach at-risk populations. The plan includes getting mental health services to homeless across the state.
