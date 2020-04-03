NYS budget: Updated legislation regarding tobacco and nicotine use

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks during a news conference against a backdrop of medical supplies at the Jacob Javits Center that will house a temporary hospital in response to the COVID-19 outbreak, Tuesday, March 24, 2020, in New York. Cuomo sounded his most dire warning yet about the coronavirus pandemic, saying the infection rate in New York is accelerating and the state could be as close as two weeks away from a crisis that projects 40,000 people in intensive care. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Governor Cuomo is taking unprecedented steps to combat the use of harmful tobacco and nicotine products across New York State.

The budget prohibits the sale or distribution of e-cigarette or vape products that are flavored unless approved as part of the FDA pre-market approval which:

Prohibits the sale of tobacco products, including e-cigarettes, in all pharmacies,

Restricts the delivery of e-liquid products only to NYS-licensed vape retailers

Restricts the public display of tobacco and vape products near schools

Requires manufacturers of vape products to disclose to the DOH Commissioner and the public, information about the ingredients by-products, or contaminates in vape products whether intentionally or unintentionally added

Bans certain carrier oils if they are found to be harmful

Bans coupons and manufacturer discounts and displays in shops

Increases penalties for illegally selling tobacco products to minors

