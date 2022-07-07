We’ve moved!

Occupational Medicine Associates is located at 18545 US Route 11, Watertown, NY (the corner of Rte 11 and Gillette Road).

We are still providing the same skilled medical and ancillary services as in the past with the same experienced and friendly staff.

Our new location has easy access, improved parking and NO STAIRS!!!

Hours of operation remain the same:

Monday – 8:00am to 4:00pm

Tuesday – 8:00am to 4:00pm

Wednesday – 8:00am to 4:00pm

Thursday – 7:00am to 3:00pm

Friday – By Appointment

315-782-9125

Please call for an appointment – we look forward to seeing you in our new home.

Now offering DOT Testing & 19A Exams

If you are required to be on the road, we ensure you are medically fit for driving.

Services

Physicals & Examinations

Our team is lead by a medical director who is board eligible in occupational and emergency/urgent care medicine, family practice and infectious disease control. Under his direction, a workforce of clinicians, ancillary and support staff have over 90 years of collective experience.

DOT Testing & 19A Exams

Drivers of commercial motor vehicles must be medically certified by a licensed medical examiner. Examinations in most cases are valid for 24 months however, conditions may restrict a driver to a limited certificate. In such cases, we will monitor and work with the patient to expand certifications when appropriate, while ensuring the highest level of driver and public safety.

Drug & Alcohol Testing

Occupational Medicine Associates employs only certified collectors to perform testing of individuals for pre-employment, random, post accident and incidents of reasonable suspicion. Collectors are certified and trained on proper protocols on a routine basis.

Federal Aviation Examinations

Our physician is a licensed Aviation Medical Examiner with over 20 years experience in performing Class I, II and III evaluations. Once you have scheduled your appointment with our office, you are required to access the F.A.A. Medexpress website to complete a history/summary online.

Ancillary Services

We offer ancillary services including agility testing, urinalysis, venipuncture and vision testing.

About Us

Established in 1988 Occupational Medicine Associates of NNY, is a fully trained and certified occupational medicine practice specializing in employment and pre-employment medical examinations, drug and alcohol testing and ancillary services.

The mission of our practice is to minimize employer liability with timely and relevant assessments to ensure employee wellness and safety in the work place.

OMA employs a staff with over 90 years of collective experience in performing medical evaluations and assessments. Well trained in the area of federal, state and OSHA regulations we have proven to be a valued and frequently used resource for employers. As licensed civil surgeons, our physicians also specialize in FAA and Immigration examinations. In addition, we are certified DOT examiners.

Occupational Medicine Associates has the resource and expertise to provide customized assessments to meet all of your needs. As specialists in the area of employer based services, we welcome the opportunity to serve you. Take a moment to browse through our site to see what we have to offer.