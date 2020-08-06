If you love color and texture with a vintage look and feel, then you’ve come to the right place. Here at The Old Tattered Flag we specialize in three mediums: Rug Hooking, Punch Needle Embroidery and Wool Applique. We have patterns, woolens, supplies, gifts and more. Please don’t hesitate to email us as we love to hear from you.

Reviews

“Best primitive patterns and kits I have found. Lightning fast shipping. They continue to absolutely amaze me.” – Debbie

“Absolutely love this place!!! They are so talented !! And I’ve ordered many times and as always my orders arrive in a speedy fashion with everything I need !!! Great quality in both patterns, wools and tools!!!!” – Kay

“I have ordered online many times and receive my order rapidly. I’ve also called in with project questions and received great customer service.” – Konnie

“They care ! They are down to earth, and very helpful in everything they do.” – Diana

“I purchased a spinner frame and stand from you and it has rocked my world! I’m a directional hooker and I absolutely love it! Great quality and great service from the Old Tattered Flag. Thank you so much!” – Pamela

