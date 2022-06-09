Paisley Lily Boutique

We are located at the Salmon Run Mall in Watertown, NY.

Stop by to visit us as we settle into our new location for up to date inventory & products.

We are not your grandmother’s boutique! If you don’t like cuss words or have a sense of humor, we might not be the store for you.

Reviews

“Best store in Sacketts became the best store at Salmon Run Mall!!!” -Brandi K.

“What a lovely “adult” place. The ladies are truthful and knowledgeable and fun! I wish I could have returned for the ice cream- but there wasn’t enough time. You’ll love it here.” -Karen F.

“Are you looking for a boutique with some adult humor, boozed infused snacks, and fun clothes. Get that “Cute AF” mug, the “middle child” candle, some peach Bellini popcorn, and a cute top to show off for your next Zoom meeting. You need to unwind with a bath bomb and some wine infused ice cream after that Zoom call? The Paisley Lily is the bestie that has your back. One stop shopping for your snarky and bougie needs. A small collage of items purchased. Beautiful strapless watercolor print floral dress. These tasty Hawaiian shortbread cookies. My ceramic travel “A Woman’s Place Is In The Resistance” Princess Leia mug. My Elle Woods 2020 sweatshirt and matching purse. A delightfully tasty lemonade to stroll around with. light flavored lemonade with a hint of coconut.” -Brandy G.

“Great shop with unique fun gifts and treats!!” -Shannon L.

“I’m currently living overseas, and was dying for some of the hilarious/functional things from this shop. Imagine my sadness and dismay when I noticed they didn’t ship FPO. Kendra fixed this issue asap, is very diligent about communication, and I got my package fast! 6 out of 5 stars would recommend.” -Kathleen R.