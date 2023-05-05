Build out for the elevated platform for the Hill of Fame experience has begun

PITTSFORD, N.Y. (WROC) — We’re officially two weeks away from the start of the PGA Championship and Oak Hill Country Club is just about set to host the major.

The main spectator entrance that will also serve as a merchandise tent is almost complete. The lights, and doors have all been added to structure.

The grandstand that overlooks the 18th hole is almost finished. Also video boards have been added throughout the golf course course.

The elevated platform for the Hill of Fame experience has begun construction and will figure to be one of the many fabulous sights from this year’s PGA Championship.