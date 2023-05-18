PITTSFORD, N.Y. (WROC) — In time for the start of the PGA Championship, Oak Hill Country Club is nominated both in the New York State, and now, National Register of Historic Places by the National Park Service.

Planners with the Landmark Society of Western New York worked alongside Oak Hill’s historian to see the project through. Megan Klem, preservation planner with the Landmark Society, says the official registry is a thorough process which takes up to one year or longer to complete.

“I think the timing of this national register with this huge tournament coming into town plays perfectly together,” said Klem.

While working with those at Oak Hill, Klem says she was able to dive into the rich history including its beginnings in the mid 1920s, to the redevelopments of the East Course leading up to its restorations in 2019. Klem adds that work likely prompted the national recognition for the registry.

Nationally, Oak Hill C.C. has been listed as ‘significant’ in the area of landscape architecture and general architecture for both its East and West Courses and other developments over the years.

“I think recognizing all those stages of this significant golf course were really important. Being listed in the national register really is an honorary designation. It doesn’t come with any restrictions, or things like that, to a property owner. It’s often a misconception that it does,” said Klem.

Those interested in viewing the review can find more information online at New York State’s Cultural Resource Information System.