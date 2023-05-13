ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — High schoolers, college students, and even the pros were able to get an inside look at all the career opportunities within the golfing industry at Oak Hill Country Club Saturday.

It comes at a time when officials are getting ready for the PGA championship there, which is just a few days away now.

This was part of the PGA’s Career Exploration Day. An event organizer tells News 8 you don’t need to play the game to work in the game, emphasizing the opportunities are endless.

“Golf is a $102 billion industry. There are over 2 million jobs in the golf industry,” Career and Recruitment Consultant Chris Kulinski told News 8. “So, you can be an engineer, and work for a club company designing clubs. You can be in social media, and work for an organization who supports social media. You can do so many things in the industry, people don’t realize.”

This is an annual event that Kulinski says last year was their first year holding it in Tulsa, Oklahoma. All event attendees also received two complimentary practice round tickets to the PGA championship.