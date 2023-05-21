PITTSFORD, N.Y. (WROC) — After making the cut this weekend, Phil Mickelson posted to Twitter saying, “Oak Hill is as great a major course and set up as he’s seen.” Even after shooting a 75 on Moving Day, he was still complimentary of the course.

“I just think they did a great job with the overall setup,” said Mickelson. “Like the width of the fairways, the pin placements and the rough height. Given all the conditions, you have dry conditions, you have windy conditions, you have wet and yet it’s playable.”

With the PGA Championship being moved to May, there were thoughts on how feasible a major would play in New York during this time of year. However, Lefty had no concerns on that being a problem going forward.

“I think this is a great tribute to just what a great design it is,” said Mickelson. “It’s a great place to hold tournaments because of the ability to have the course be playable under a lot of conditions and really be difficult and challenging. That’s not easy to do.”

Speaking of those of conditions, it was a constant rain throughout the 3rd round. Mickelson said the weather presented some challenges, but the course was still very playable.

“It’s very difficult when you’re setting the course up to test the best players in the world and find that line,” said Mickelson. “What’s the best test? How do I identify them? As opposed to embarrassing them like I was saying. I just thought they did a great job.

It wasn’t his best showing this weekend, but Lefty had nothing love and good things to say about Oak Hill.