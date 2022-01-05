Pharmacy Facts

Skip to content
7-Day Forecast
7 Day Forecast
Hourly Forecast
Day
Night
UV Index
Humidity
Close Details
Close Details
7 Day Forecast
Wednesday
37°
/
3°
Snow Showers
Snow Showers
37%
37°
3°
Thursday
7°
/
-16°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy
5%
7°
-16°
Friday
4°
/
-14°
Sunny
Sunny
6%
4°
-14°
Saturday
17°
/
9°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny
5%
17°
9°
Sunday
22°
/
-8°
Snow Showers
Snow Showers
48%
22°
-8°
Monday
13°
/
0°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy
11%
13°
0°
Tuesday
11°
/
-6°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy
24%
11°
-6°
Humidity
Close Details
Close Details
Hourly Forecast
36°
2 PM
Cloudy
17%
36°
37°
3 PM
Cloudy
17%
37°
36°
4 PM
Cloudy
18%
36°
36°
5 PM
Few Snow Showers
32%
36°
34°
6 PM
Snow Showers
37%
34°
33°
7 PM
Snow Showers
39%
33°
30°
8 PM
Cloudy
20%
30°
29°
9 PM
Cloudy
18%
29°
27°
10 PM
Cloudy
15%
27°
26°
11 PM
Cloudy
15%
26°
24°
12 AM
Cloudy
16%
24°
22°
1 AM
Cloudy
15%
22°
20°
2 AM
Cloudy
15%
20°
17°
3 AM
Cloudy
15%
17°
15°
4 AM
Cloudy
15%
15°
12°
5 AM
Cloudy
15%
12°
10°
6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
7%
10°
6°
7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
5%
6°
4°
8 AM
Partly Cloudy
5%
4°
5°
9 AM
Partly Cloudy
4%
5°
5°
10 AM
Partly Cloudy
4%
5°
5°
11 AM
Partly Cloudy
3%
5°
6°
12 PM
Partly Cloudy
3%
6°
6°
1 PM
Partly Cloudy
3%
6°
Trending Stories
Watertown’s ZZ Top concert rescheduled for July 23
St. Lawrence Seaway saw rise in cargo shipments in …
DEC launches Adirondack Moose Research Project
NYSPHSAA large events subject to DOH guidelines
COVID boosters required at SUNY Potsdam Watertown …
National Popcorn Day: 10 facts about the movie snack
North Country Weather Update: 1-19-22
Winter safety tips from Grimsley Agency of NY
COVID-19 claims 2 more Lewis County lives
Road work to close Watertown’s Main Street on Wednesday
Watertown Events