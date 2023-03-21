Planned Parenthood of the North Country New York provides high-quality, affordable family planning and reproductive health care for nearly 12,000 women and men in the North Country each year.
PPNCNY protects and supports every person’s right to make voluntary, informed decisions about sexuality and reproduction in order to lead a healthy life. We are a recognized leader in reproductive health care in our community.
PPNCNY is the most trusted and reliable source for education and information regarding sexuality and reproductive health in the North Country. Our health centers support and welcome patients regardless of sexual orientation, gender, age, race, income, or status.
We serve a 6 county region with 7 locations in Jefferson, Lewis, St. Lawrence, Clinton, Franklin and Essex counties. Our centers are staffed with Nurse Practitioners, Physician Assistants, MDs, LPNs, RNs, and Clinic Assistants.
Services vary by health center, but include:
- Abortions; Medical (pill) and Surgical (in-clinic)
- Breast Exams
- Cancer Screenings
- Colposcopy
- Contraceptive Services (birth control options including same day LARCs)
- Emergency Contraception
- Gender Affirming Hormone Therapy
- Gynecological Care, Pap tests
- Health education
- HIV Testing, Counseling and Education
- Pregnancy Testing and Options Counseling
- PrEP
- Primary Care (limited)
- Smoking Cessation
- STD Testing and Treatment
- Well Person Exams
For more information or to schedule an appointment call 1-800-230- PLAN for a health center near you.