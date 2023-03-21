Planned Parenthood of the North Country New York provides high-quality, affordable family planning and reproductive health care for nearly 12,000 women and men in the North Country each year.

PPNCNY protects and supports every person’s right to make voluntary, informed decisions about sexuality and reproduction in order to lead a healthy life. We are a recognized leader in reproductive health care in our community.

PPNCNY is the most trusted and reliable source for education and information regarding sexuality and reproductive health in the North Country. Our health centers support and welcome patients regardless of sexual orientation, gender, age, race, income, or status.

We serve a 6 county region with 7 locations in Jefferson, Lewis, St. Lawrence, Clinton, Franklin and Essex counties. Our centers are staffed with Nurse Practitioners, Physician Assistants, MDs, LPNs, RNs, and Clinic Assistants.

Services vary by health center, but include:

Abortions; Medical (pill) and Surgical (in-clinic)

Breast Exams

Cancer Screenings

Colposcopy

Contraceptive Services (birth control options including same day LARCs)

Emergency Contraception

Gender Affirming Hormone Therapy

Gynecological Care, Pap tests

Health education

HIV Testing, Counseling and Education

Pregnancy Testing and Options Counseling

PrEP

Primary Care (limited)

Smoking Cessation

STD Testing and Treatment

Well Person Exams

For more information or to schedule an appointment call 1-800-230- PLAN for a health center near you.