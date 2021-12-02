Water isn’t a magic sober cure: ‘Buzzed Driving is Drunk Driving’

Each holiday season, hundreds die in drunk driving crashes. ABC50 and A. Cozzie & Co. Monuments are proud to support Project Roadblock, a special initiative to remind and inform people everywhere that “Buzzed Driving is Drunk Driving.”

Since Project Roadblock launched in 2004, alcohol-impaired driving fatalities have declined by at least 27%. Please, stay safe. If you plan to drink this holiday season, also make a plan to get home safely. Make sure you have a cab company or ride-sharing app saved in your phone or plan for someone in your group to be the designated sober driver.