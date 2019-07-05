Our staff is highly trained and experienced. Our board certified Physician Assistants combined have over 60 years of experience working in the healthcare field. Our practice manager has 10 years of Emergency Room experience, in addition to inpatient and outpatient medical care, and administrative experience in hospital case management.

We pride ourselves on delivering reliable, convenient and affordable healthcare alternative for residents of Watertown, NY and its surrounding communities. YOUR TIME IS VALUABLE and this is why we can get you in and out in a fraction of the time and for less than any hospital in the area.

When you choose to treat your acute medical problems at QuikMed Urgent Care clinic, you can rest assured that you’re receiving the best possible care without the hassle that comes along with an emergency room visit.

Open 7 days a week! 9am-9pm

Located in Jefferson County, QuikMed Urgent Care is easily accessible to everyone in the surrounding areas. Call us today to ask about our line of services or come in during business hours for expedient and quality care. We look forward to showing you why we are the local choice for urgent care.

Meet our Team

Milly Smith, PA-C

Milly is the Chief PA and Practice Manager for QuikMed Urgent Care since opening In March 2006. She received her BS in Physician Assistant Studies from Harlem Hospital Physician Assistant Program/ Sophie Davis Medical Program/Columbia University. She has practiced medicine in Watertown, NY since 1996. She has worked in various areas of medicine, that include, House Staff PA for inpatient medical/surgical service, Emergency Room, outpatient primary care clinics, and correctional facilities. In addition, she has hospital case management experience and earned a Master’s degree in Hospital Administration.

Carrie Guga, PA-C

Carrie is a Senior PA that has been a colleague at QuikMed Urgent Care since March of 2006. She received her BS in Physician Assistant Studies from LeMoyne College in 2003. Prior to joining QuikMed, Carrie worked in primary care for Carthage Area Hospital. She has 12 years of urgent care medicine experience and is well respected as a Physician Assistant in Watertown and its surrounding communities.

