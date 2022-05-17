Red Barn Meats is a family-owned business and was established in 2013 by Jordan and Rachel Brandt. Before moving to our current location at 9095 Briot Road in Croghan, we operated a small custom cut shop in Carthage. As our business grew, we saw the need for USDA products and services.

Shortly after moving to Croghan, we applied for USDA inspection. Since then, we have grown exponentially. We now employ 28 individuals who take pride in their work every day. Due to the continued increase in demand for our products and services, we are looking to expand again in the near future.

We take pride in offering quality products and reasonable prices. Our beef, pork, lamb and chicken are sourced from local farmers. We strive for perfection and do our best to accommodate our customers’ needs with every order. It is our vision to supply local businesses with local meats by employing people within our community. Keeping local businesses in business and the money in our local communities is our goal.

If you would like to try our products or services, we would love to add you to our growing list. We would also be happy to provide you with samples before you place your order.

Order by phone, online or stop in and see us!

Phone: 315-346-1254 or 315-376-9499

Address: 9095 Briot Road, Croghan, NY 13327

Hours: Monday – Friday: 8AM – 5PM; Saturday: 8AM – 12PM

You can find our products in these locations: