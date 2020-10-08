Your Local Election Headquarters: New York Races

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) -- As we get closer to 2020, several New York Republican state senators have announced they are not seeking re-election.

Senator Betty Little and Senator Robach are just two of the Republicans who have announced they are not seeking re-election. On Monday, NY GOP Chair Nick Langworthy said the end of the year is the "natural time" when legislators decide whether or not to seek run for another term.

"We'll be circulating nominating petitions by the end of February, so these retirement announcements now will allow party leaders the opportunity to recruit candidates. Recruitment is something we've been doing straight away," said Nick Langworthy, NY GOP Chair.