ABC50’s Remarkable Women of the North Country Special, Part 3

WATERTOWN, NY (WWTI) – On Friday, March 6, the Remarkable Women of the North Country special aired on ABC50. The special recognized and celebrated four North Country women who dedicate their time and love to their family, friends and community.

Ticia Aumell, Terry Pistolesi, Suzi Renzi-Falge and Allie Nettles-Casey were the four finalists in ABC50’s Remarkable Women contest. The four women have each made incredible contributions to their families, friends and communities.

Of these amazing women, one has been named ABC50’s Remarkable Women winner for 2020. Allie Nettles-Casey has been chosen to travel to NYC to be considered for the national prize in Nexstar’s 2020 Remarkable Woman of the Year Award.

Allie is a military spouse, a mother and the owner/operator and photographer of Picture This by Allie. She uses her photography business to give sessions to families in need, allowing them to be able to capture and keep happy memories during challenging times.

She focuses on the “power of a picture,” something she describes as a moment that was fleeting, that can now be yours forever.

Allie will attend a taping of the Mel Robbins Show in New York City in mid-March. The national winner of Nexstar’s 2020 Remarkable Woman of the Year Award will be announced Thursday, March 26 during the Mel Robbins Show, beginning at 9am EST.

