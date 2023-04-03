(WWTI) — Amanda Stickel became the CEO of Stickel Financial Services 8 years ago so that she was able to prioritize her family and grow in her career simultaneously.

“I took some time off, and then focused on my kids, and then started growing my business,” Stickel explained. “I really enjoy helping small business owners, especially women, gain clarity and confidence in their finances because that’s a really scary thing for a lot of people. So that’s what I do. I help with their, their bookkeeping, tax planning, tax strategy, and just helping them have the confidence to plan their business and grow their business.”

According to Stickel, her hands-on approach allows her to see a change in her clients that is fulfilling for both sides.

“Seeing the shift in people and having confidence in their business and just in themselves, like the number one thing I see is people working so hard in their business and then not paying themselves, and then seeing that shift and then seeing the reward that they have been working hard and getting that financial confidence and just in general, confidence is amazing,” Stickel said.

Not only does Stickel support the local community through her business she also is on multiple local boards and serves as President of Watertown First. Through the organization, she promotes local businesses and continues to advocate for them as well.

“I think the biggest draw was the local community and business, being a business owner myself thought that was a really important key thing to help in our community, and just to be more involved,” Stickel said. “Three times more of your money stays local when you shop local.”

It’s clear that Stickel is making a significant impact in the North Country. However, she continues to attribute her success to the others around her.

“It’s kind of awkward because I’m very humble, I like to do things in the background and let other people get credit, but it is really nice to be recognized and get that credit. It’s a lot of hard work. I also couldn’t do it without my support team, my board members, my volunteers, and my family,” Stickel said.

Stickel is continuing to advocate for others to identify their passion and get involved in any way they can.

“The biggest thing is to find what you are passionate about and then find local groups that deal with what you’re passionate about. Even if it’s not directly related to your expert field it’ll be beneficial for them to get your expert opinion on things. And if there’s not something out there already, don’t be scared to create your own group and start with whatever you’re passionate about.”