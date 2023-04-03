(WWTI) — Kylie Schell’s passion for giving back to the community started with her career, but her positive influence continues to spread across county lines and beyond. Schell currently works at BOCES in Watertown, New York for Programs for Exceptional Students and loves what she does every day.

“I think the main point is that I just like helping people. I love kids and I love being able to help them be better and improve upon the things that they’re already doing well,” Schell said.

The compassion Schell shows her students and the skills that she uses professionally also cross into her personal life as she raises her two sons that were diagnosed with autism. Schell said having kids with special needs allowed her to see a lack of opportunity for kids like hers.

“We just hope to be able to provide some sense of normalcy for our kids and create an opportunity where they feel like they can belong,” Schell said. “We do a lot of things really well up here for team sports, but we don’t do individual things really well. So a friend of mine who lives down in Pennsylvania, her kids ran with this program and I looked, and we didn’t have one up here. So I decided to bring that program Healthy Kids Running Series here in 2019.”

Although they started small, 100 kids participated in the events first season and the number doubled the next year. The program also featured an inclusion division called the Challenger Division which allowed kids with different needs and wants to participate.

The event allowed Schell to see first-hand the lack of inclusive opportunities for families like hers, which inspired her to start her own non-profit organization called Encompass Recreation in August of 2022.

“There’s sort of a two-part thing. You know, there’s not a lot, there’s nothing here for kiddos with special needs as far as it comes to like recreational opportunities, but there’s a secondary component that often families of kids with special needs feel very isolated,” Schell said. “Our goal is to be able to provide recreational opportunities for kids with higher support needs, and I say higher support needs because we won’t, and don’t gatekeep what that means. So it might be someone that just has maybe increased anxiety about playing a team sport or doing some sort of activity right up to kiddos with autism or down syndrome or in wheelchairs or gate trainers or you know, any type of that.”

Encompass Recreation provides a variety of events throughout the year for kids with higher support needs so that every family can experience the same love Schell wants for her own kids.

“There are kiddos with higher support needs everywhere, and it’s only right that we give them an opportunity to belong or whether you’re family or your neighborhood. We hope that the program that we provide is an outlet where they can find belonging,” Schell said.