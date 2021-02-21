Remarkable Women of the North Country: Lynn Godek is a mom, volunteer and landscape architect

(WWTI) – Lynn Godek is a mother of three children, a landscape architect and a volunteer in the community.

While heavily involved in volunteerism, it all starts right at home by taking on the responsibility of planning her family reunion. Among her hobbies, Godek enjoys knitting and donates her handmade items to people at church who are expecting new babies.

Perhaps the biggest way she stands out is by not allowing social norms dictate how she lives her life. “Gender boundaries really are whatever you make of them,” Godek said.

You can hear the rest of Lynn Godek’s story, along with the stories of other remarkable women in our community, on April 1 at 7 p.m. on ABC50.

As we approach International Women’s Month in March, ABC50 is recognizing the great contributions that women have made to our local communities.

Remarkable Women is part of a nationwide Nexstar Media initiative to honor the influence that women have had on public policy, social progress and the quality of life. Community members have written to ABC50 to nominate women they know making a difference in our communities.

ABC50 is highlighting four local women being considered for Nexstar’s nationwide 2021 Woman of the Year Award. One woman will be name Remarkable Woman of the North Country on April 1.