(WWTI) — Amanda Stickel started her own accounting business with the goal of helping local business owners gain clarity and confidence in their finances, but her dedication to the community doesn’t end there. She also participates on multiple local boards and is President of Watertown first which is an organization that helps support North Country businesses.

You can hear the rest of Amanda’s story, along with the stories of other remarkable women in our community, on March 29 at 7 p.m. on ABC50.

As we approach International Women’s Month in March, ABC50 is recognizing the great contributions that women have made to our local communities.

Remarkable Women is part of a nationwide Nexstar Media initiative to honor the influence that women have had on public policy, social progress, and the quality of life. Community members have written to ABC50 to nominate women they know making a difference in our communities.

ABC50 is highlighting four local women being considered for Nexstar’s nationwide 2023 Woman of the Year Award. One woman will be named Remarkable Woman of the North Country on March 29th.