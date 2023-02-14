(WWTI) — Dr. Katie Clough-Perin, DDS is a general dentist located in Watertown, New York with over 20 years of experience. She is being highlighted for not only her leadership in dentistry but also as a role model to her children and community.

You can hear the rest of Dr. Katie’s story, along with the stories of other remarkable women in our community, on March 29 at 7 p.m. on ABC50.

As we approach International Women’s Month in March, ABC50 is recognizing the great contributions that women have made to our local communities.

Remarkable Women is part of a nationwide Nexstar Media initiative to honor the influence that women have had on public policy, social progress, and the quality of life. Community members have written to ABC50 to nominate women they know making a difference in our communities.

ABC50 is highlighting four local women being considered for Nexstar’s nationwide 2023 Woman of the Year Award. One woman will be named Remarkable Woman of the North Country on March 29th.