(WWTI) — Kylie Schell is the Behavior Specialist at BOCES and brings a passion to the job that also carries into her personal life as she raises her kids, two of which were diagnosed with autism. Through her experiences both at her job and as a mother she realized a lack of opportunities for special needs kids in the North Country.

The realization inspired her to form her own non-profit, Encompass Recreation. The organization focuses on providing high-quality local events where children and families of all backgrounds feel safe, encouraged, and included.

You can hear the rest of Kylie’s story, along with the stories of other remarkable women in our community, on March 29 at 7 p.m. on ABC50.

As we approach International Women’s Month in March, ABC50 is recognizing the great contributions that women have made to our local communities.

Remarkable Women is part of a nationwide Nexstar Media initiative to honor the influence that women have had on public policy, social progress, and the quality of life. Community members have written to ABC50 to nominate women they know making a difference in our communities.

ABC50 is highlighting four local women being considered for Nexstar’s nationwide 2023 Woman of the Year Award. One woman will be named Remarkable Woman of the North Country on March 29th.