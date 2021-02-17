Remarkable Women of the North Country: Michelle Graham works to help improve lives, strengthen community

(WWTI) – Michelle Graham is the senior director of health and wellness at the YMCA.

“I think it’s really being able to help people really figure out that nothing is impossible,” Graham said of her role at the YMCA. She said that big changes start with the day-to-day.

Over the years Graham has worked to head several programs in an effort to make the community stronger. “The YMCA always has, and I think always will, meet the community where the greatest need is,” Graham said.

You can hear the rest of Michelle Graham’s story, along with the stories of other remarkable women in our community, on April 1 at 7 p.m. on ABC50.

As we approach International Women’s Month in March, ABC50 is recognizing the great contributions that women have made to our local communities.

Remarkable Women is part of a nationwide Nexstar Media initiative to honor the influence that women have had on public policy, social progress and the quality of life. Community members have written to ABC50 to nominate women they know making a difference in our communities.

ABC50 is highlighting four local women being considered for Nexstar’s nationwide 2021 Woman of the Year Award. One woman will be name Remarkable Woman of the North Country on April 1.