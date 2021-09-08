Flower Memorial Library honoring 20th Anniversary of 9/11 with public events

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — The 20th Anniversary of the September 11 attacks will be remembered in Watertown this weekend.

In commemoration of the 20th Anniversary, the Roswell P. Flower Memorial Library will present an exhibit for community members to browse on the main floor of the library. This will include images, video and an opportunity for patrons to share a small memory or note about 9/11.

As a courtesy of the 9/11 Memorial and Museum in New York City, large posters will be on display on the main floor of the library. These posters will recount the events through personal witnesses and 9/11 survivors.

Additionally, the Library will host two events on Saturday, September 11, 2021. According to Library staff, this is to commemorate the history and honor those impacted by the attack.

The first event at 11 a.m. will featurea discussion from 10th Mountain Division and Fort Drum Museum Director Sepp Scanlin. During his discussion, Scanlin address the military’s response to 9/11 and its impact on the North Country, soldiers and their families. He is also set to bring small artifacts from the museum and additional photographs for attendees to see.

The second event will screen the film “Anniversary in the Schools.” This 35-minute film created by the 9/11 Memorial and Museum includes conversations with West Point Graduate Carlton Shelly, II; Retired FDNY Firefighter Bill Spade, who responded to the World Trade Center on 9/11 and his son John Spade; Retired Port Authority Police Officer Will Jimeno, who was rescued from the debris pile at the World Trade Center; and Brielle Saracini and Cait Leavy, who both lost their fathers on 9/11.

All events are free and open to the public. The 9/11 display on the main floor of the Flower Memorial Library will remain up until the end of September.