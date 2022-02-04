Which corner protectors are best?

The average household seems safe enough, but injuries can occur in unexpected ways. This is especially true when it comes to homes with young children, who excel at discovering new and unusual ways to get hurt. Among the most common sources of injury are the sharp corners that can be found on tables, desks and countertops. An easy way to prevent cuts and bruises from bumping into these edges is to use corner protectors throughout your home.

Roving Cove Baby Safety Edge Corner Guards come in a roll that lets you not only address the sharp corners on your furniture but also provide padding along the entire edge.

What to know before you buy corner protectors

How corner protectors work

Corner protectors apply a thick layer of soft padding and a rounded edge to the otherwise sharp, hard and potentially hazardous corners of furniture or appliances. They remain in place thanks to tough adhesive and provide protection for children against dangerous head bumps.

They are removable

Corner protectors are made to adhere snugly to the surface they are applied to, but they aren’t designed to be permanent. Because of this, you can rest easy while installing them on most furniture, as their adhesive is not aggressive enough to cause difficult removal. However, caution should still be taken when it comes to antique furniture and some types of paint, as fragile surface treatments could be discolored or damaged, especially if the protectors are left on for an extended period of time.

Not just for child safety

Corner protectors are typically associated with cabinet locks and other means of childproofing to help keep little ones safe. However, these useful devices are applicable in any situation where a sharp corner may come into contact with someone’s shin, hip, head or knee. This is especially important in a home where someone prone to falling resides. They can also help prevent clothing from being torn and can even be used while moving furniture or appliances to help protect your property from having its corners bumped, dulled or otherwise damaged.

Your furniture

Consider the type of furniture you will be applying corner protectors to. A granite countertop is suited to an entirely different type of protector than a thin glass tabletop, for example. Be sure to select a protector that will fit your furniture and not fall off or remain loose.

What to look for in quality corner protectors

Thickness

The thicker the protector, the more padding. Thin protectors may be less of an eyesore, but some models are so thin that the protection they provide is negligible. Consider what type of protection you’re looking for and select a protector thick enough to give you the peace of mind that you’re looking for.

Discretion

While the furniture in a child’s nursery or playroom does not necessarily have to look carefully curated, quality pieces throughout the rest of the house may be better suited to corner protectors that match their color or are otherwise less noticeable. While safety and protection are paramount, it is possible to create a childproof space and still maintain your style and taste. Transparent protectors are available that blend in with furniture and even let you discreetly pad glass table tops.

Adhesion and removal

Select protectors from a reputable company known for manufacturing high-quality adhesives or other child safety products. Poorly made corner protectors may slip off over time and some cheap adhesives may penetrate surfaces or deteriorate into a gummy mess. Quality protectors will let you easily remove them when they are no longer needed, or potentially move them to a different area depending on the model you choose.

Additional functionality

Most corner protectors are meant to be applied directly to the corner of a piece of furniture. However, some are available in a roll that you can cut to your desired size. This additional flexibility can let you pad the entire edge of a table or desk as opposed to just the sharpest corners. Not only does this provide added protection, but it can also allow you to pad a surface that may be irritating to rest your arms on, or create a bumper to prevent pens and pencils from rolling off a slanted edge.

You can also pad the corners of appliances such as washing machines that may vibrate against other surfaces and cause excess noise, or even a corner in a stairway that people may bump their heads on.

How much you can expect to spend on corner protectors

Corner protectors are one of the most affordable ways you can improve the safety of your home, with most sets of up to 20 units costing $10-$20.

Corner protector FAQ

Can corner protectors become dangerous?

A. If a protector comes loose and is discovered by a small child, the rubber surface may encourage them to chew on it and potentially choke. Be sure to clean your furniture before installing your protectors to ensure proper adhesion, inspect your protectors regularly and only purchase ones from reputable manufacturers.

Will corner protectors keep my pet from chewing my furniture?

A. Most likely not. They are generally designed to be tasteless and odor free, meaning that the two senses most likely to deter a chewing pet will not be affected.

Should I cover the bottom corners of my furniture as well?

A. Yes. While adults can easily overlook the edges underneath furniture and cabinets, small children will find many of these especially sharp corners to be at face level. Select protectors that wrap entirely around the corner or use two to cover both sides of the edge.

What are the best corner protectors to buy?

Top corner protectors

Roving Cove Baby Safety Edge Corner Guards

What you need to know: This roll of adhesive protectors is customizable and available in three colors.

What you’ll love: With up to 18 feet of material, you can use this roll to fully cover long, sharp edges in your home as well as treat sharp corners individually with its included 90-degree pieces.

What you should consider: Some users report that their children are able to pull these strips off of their furniture and potentially chew on them.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top corner protectors for the money

Corner Guards Clear Corner Protectors

What you need to know: Clear and thick, these protectors provide ample padding.

What you’ll love: With their crystal-clear rubber construction, these protectors are discrete and effective. This is a 12-pack, but they’re available in sets of up to 32.

What you should consider: Some users report that these pads don’t stick to their furniture as well as advertised. Be sure to thoroughly clean your furniture before application.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

CalMyotis Corner Protector

What you need to know: For those who want discretion and superior padding, these spherical corner pads split the difference.

What you’ll love: Transparent and thick, these protector provide excellent protection thanks to their rounded, bulbous shape. Strong adhesive can be removed from surfaces without damage.

What you should consider: These pads aren’t as soft as some users were expecting and their large, rounded design makes them tempting for babies and toddlers to try to remove.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

