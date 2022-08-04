Which JLab earbuds are best?

Staying motivated during workouts or entertained on your commute to work is easier when listening to your favorite tunes. However, you might be turned off by the high price of some earbuds offered by top electronics brands.

JLab is an excellent audio electronics brand that focuses on making value-priced earbuds. For example, the JLab Audio JBuds Air True Wireless Earbuds are a top choice if you want to save money on quality earbuds. They’re popular thanks to their long battery life, sweat-resistant build and built-in microphone.

What to know before you buy JLab earbuds

Earbuds vs. headphones

Earbuds are sometimes considered a sub-category of headphones, but they don’t have the same design as traditional over-ear or on-ear headphones. Unlike headphones, earbuds work independently of each other and are more lightweight and portable. However, earbuds usually don’t pack the same bass and overall sound quality as larger headphones and are more suitable for exercising and traveling.

Wired vs. wireless

Wireless earbuds are usually much more expensive than wired ones, but the great thing about JLab headphones and earbuds is that they’re all affordable. However, regardless of how much you’re looking to spend on earbuds, it’s best to consider your preferences.

Wireless earbuds have to be charged often, and it’s easier to misplace one or both of them. Wired JLab earbuds are inexpensive, and although they provide a stable connection, they’re not as robust or technologically polished as wireless JLab earbuds.

Hook vs. no-hook style

Earbuds for working out often have plastic hook extensions designed to hang over your ears. They help keep earbuds secure and help prevent them from falling out during exercises such as running, jumping and lunging. Some find them uncomfortable unless used during a workout, so if you don’t plan on wearing them then, get earbuds with a traditional non-hook design.

What to look for in quality JLab earbuds

Water-resistance

If you live an active lifestyle or plan on working out often with your earbuds, they must have an ingress protection rating to prevent damage from sweat and moisture. An IP rating indicates how much water they can come in contact with before damaging. For example, an IPX4 rating means they haven’t been tested for dust protection but are splash resistant.

Controls

The best JLab earbuds have controls built right into them, so you can do things such as manage phone calls, control music playback, adjust the volume and access voice assistants such as Alexa and Google Assistant. Some models have physical buttons, while others use more sensitive touch sensors that are easier to access, especially during a rigorous workout or training session.

Auto-connect

Auto-connect lets the earbuds automatically sync with your device as soon as they’re removed from the case. It’s a neat feature, as it eliminates the need to go into your phone’s Bluetooth settings to pair them whenever you want to use them.

How much you can expect to spend on JLab earbuds

The most expensive are just $50-$70, but if you want something cheaper, you can find a solid pair for $20-$35.

JLab earbuds FAQ

Why are JLab earbuds so much cheaper?

A. JLab isn’t as recognizable as other top electronics brands. However, Most JLab earbuds are water-resistant and offer decent audio quality, making them excellent for anyone looking for affordable earbuds.

My JLab earbuds don’t have an IP rating. Are they water-resistant?

A. Look at the product description. If there’s no IP rating on the packaging, but the description says they’re water-resistant, they’re likely splash-resistant and have an IPX4 rating. In any case, it’s best to contact the manufacturer.

What are the best JLab earbuds to buy?

Top JLab earbuds

JLab JBuds Air True Wireless Earbuds

What you need to know: These earbuds are perfect for listening to music on your commute to work or during your toughest workouts.

What you’ll love: They’re sweat-resistant, offer up to 24 hours of listening time on a full charge and automatically power up and connect to your device through Bluetooth as soon as you remove them from the case. They have three pre-calibrated sound settings and an integrated microphone.

What you should consider: They’re larger than other JLab earbuds, and some customers complained about low maximum volume output.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Dick’s Sporting Goods

Top JLab earbuds for the money

JLab Go Air Pop True Wireless Earbuds

What you need to know: These earbuds have a long-lasting battery and a sleek, compact design.

What you’ll love: They last up to 32 hours when using the charging case for an additional eight hours, and each earbud has a built-in microphone for crystal-clear call audio quality. They have three equalizer sound modes, and Dual Connect lets you use each earbud independently.

What you should consider: The touch control sensors are highly sensitive, and there aren’t any grooves, grips or textures on the earbuds that let you remove them securely.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Dick’s Sporting Goods

Worth checking out

JLab Jbuds Air Sport True Wireless Earbuds

What you need to know: These earbuds are ideal for athletes, trainers and anyone with a busy lifestyle looking to crank up the tunes during workout or training sessions.

What you’ll love: They have a hook design that prevents them from falling out of your ears even during the most vigorous exercises. They have touch sensor controls, and Be Aware technology lets ambient sound pass through them, so you’re conscious of your surroundings.

What you should consider: The battery doesn’t last as long as those in other JLab earbuds.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Dick’s Sporting Goods

