Which KitchenAid immersion blender is best?

An immersion blender, also called a stick, hand or wand blender, is the kitchen tool that you never knew you needed. They make blending tasks easy when space is at a premium and are helpful to keep countertops free from bulky blenders. Plus, they’re great for whipping, mixing and otherwise combining small amounts or single servings of the foods you love.

Choosing the best KitchenAid immersion blender means looking at overall performance at a variety of jobs. For power and ease of use, the KitchenAid 5-Speed Hand Blender is a great choice.

What to know before you buy a KitchenAid immersion blender

The first models of immersion blenders suffered from lack of power and poor design. KitchenAid immersion blenders have done a great job bringing this kitchen tool into the 21st century. With a variety of hand blenders to choose from, there are a few things to consider when you decide what’s best for your kitchen.

Corded vs. cordless

If you are working in a kitchen that has one outlet hidden behind the refrigerator, a cordless immersion blender is a good choice. These are more portable and recharge easily with a base that plugs into a wall. On the other hand, immersion blenders with a cord may offer more power for as long as you need it. They’re also more affordable if budget is a consideration.

Power and speed

Immersion blenders start with about 100 watts of power and increase all the way up to 800 watts. High-end immersion blenders tend to have more power, and they come with a price tag to match. Keep in mind that if you are just using an immersion blender to make smoothies, you won’t need as much power.

KitchenAid immersion blenders not only offer a wide variety of wattages to suit any kitchen task, but they also have multiple speed options. Hand blenders come with at least two speeds (high and low), but KitchenAid offers more speeds if you need them.

Size

Immersion blenders range in size from 6 to 20 inches. If you plan to blend deep vats of soup, a longer immersion blender is the best choice for you.

What to look for in a quality KitchenAid immersion blender

Accessories

Many KitchenAid hand blenders come standard with multiple bell blades and other kitchen accessories. Look for other accessories such as chopping cups and pitchers that attach to the hand blender, lids and whisks.

Detachable blending arm

A detachable blending arm makes for easy cleanup. Many KitchenAid stick blenders have a push button where the handle and blending arm come together. Press the handle in and detach the blending arm for cleaning.

Work bowl

Some KitchenAid blenders include a chopping cup or a work bowl. This not only keeps your kitchen tidy as you work, but it also measures for you so you won’t need to dirty another measuring cup.

How much you can expect to spend on a KitchenAid immersion blender

You can buy a high-quality KitchenAid immersion blender for less than you might think. They start at $49 for a basic model, but high-end models with accessories can cost $175 or more.

KitchenAid immersion blender FAQ

How do you use a KitchenAid immersion blender?

A. KitchenAid immersion blender is great for many kitchen tasks. No more transferring hot soup to a blender, risking a dangerous splash of hot liquid. Immersion blenders can purée soups and sauces right in the pot they’re cooked in. You can also make individual servings of dressing or smoothies. KitchenAid immersion blenders fit neatly in mason jars to mix creamy and delicious smoothies every time.

How do you clean an immersion blender?

A. KitchenAid immersion blenders feature a detachable arm that is dishwasher safe. Simply depress the button at the base of the arm, remove it and place it in the top rack of your dishwasher. Hand washing is also an option, but take care around the blade. For cleaning dried or sticky food, fill a bowl with hot water and blend with the immersion blender for 30 seconds. This should loosen or remove stuck-on food entirely. Wipe your immersion blender down after each use.

Can you replace a stand mixer with an immersion blender?

A. A stand mixer is crucial when making stiff dough for bread or things like chocolate chip cookies. Even the most powerful immersion blender is not capable of kneading bread or powering through cookie dough. An immersion blender is a convenient and portable option that works best to blend, purée, chop and crush smaller amounts of food. While it cannot replace a stand mixer, it can certainly expand your repertoire in the kitchen.

What’s the best KitchenAid immersion blender to buy?

Top KitchenAid immersion blender

KitchenAid 5-Speed Hand Blender

What you need to know: This immersion blender is a complete system for mixing, chopping, crushing and blending for the serious home cook.

What you’ll love: This hand blender comes with a 2 ½ cup BPA-free chopper attachment with a locking lid, a 1-liter blending pitcher, whisk attachment and three interchangeable bell blades. The blending arm is removable for easy cleanup.

What you should consider: If you just want to make smoothies, you don’t need all of these bells and whistles.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top KitchenAid immersion blender for the money

KitchenAid Variable Speed Corded Hand Blender

What you need to know: This blender is a great introduction to immersion blenders.

What you’ll love: This blender features an 8-inch blending arm and comes with a 3-cup BPA-free blending jar with a lid. It works best for smoothies.

What you should consider: It does not have enough power to do serious crushing.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Bed Bath & Beyond

Worth checking out

KitchenAid 3-Speed Hand Blender

What you need to know: An intermediate model, it steps up from the basics with more power and speed.

What you’ll love: This KitchenAid immersion blender comes with a 3-cup BPA-free blending jar with a lid and a whisk attachment.

What you should consider: It’s a little expensive for only one blade option.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

