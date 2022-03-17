Which mini crib mattress is best?

If you’re looking for a mattress that will fit a miniature crib, then you need a mini crib mattress. With one, you can ensure your child’s safety and comfort whenever they’re in their crib. The right mattress will not only fit well, it will also provide much-needed support to your baby while they sleep. The best mini crib mattress is the Wonder Dream Mini Crib Mattress.

What to know before you buy a mini crib mattress

Dimensions

The dimensions are one of the most noticeable differences between a mini crib mattress and a standard crib mattress. Typically, a standard crib has a measurement of 28 inches by 52 inches, which is significantly larger than a mini crib. Most standard crib mattresses are no more than 6 inches thick. On the other hand, mini cribs are usually 24 by 38 inches and less thick. Some are smaller than others, though, so be sure to measure yours before purchasing a mattress to go with it.

Inner support

Crib mattresses, regardless of size, will have multiple layers to help regulate body temperature, promote breathability and offer general support. Most mattresses have several layers of foam or deeply embedded coils. Even those with coils are usually lightweight.

Innerspring coils constructed out of steel are also very common in mini mattresses. The number of coils will differ based on the mattress, though. These mattresses are highly durable since steel is long-lasting, and the springs can keep their shape well.

The other most common type of inner support is foam. The foam is usually constructed from durable materials such as high-density polyurethane and is not exposed to harmful chemicals during the manufacturing process. The foam is typically found in the middle of the mattress and is surrounded by several support layers.

Aside from the inner support, mini crib mattresses usually feature several layers of padding, including flame-retardant layers that prevent the mattress from catching fire.

Two-sided

Some mini crib mattresses boast two sides. These are also known as dual-stage mattresses. Since they have two fully usable sides, it’s easy to flip the mattress over, which helps extend its longevity and is a good option if you need to hide stains.

In many cases, one of the sides will be softer while the other will be firmer. Some mini crib mattresses also feature memory foam to create a better feeling for the baby when they lie on it. The softer side is also good for the transition into toddlerhood. Infants often need a firmer surface for additional safety, whereas toddlers can benefit from the extra cushioning.

What to look for in a quality mini crib mattress

Material

Crib materials vary from wool to foam to synthetic materials such as vinyl, polyvinyl chloride and polyester. Whatever the materials, check the overall construction of the mattress to make sure it doesn’t have any loose seams or tears.

When it comes to materials, each offers its own benefits and downsides. For example, wool is moisture-wicking and warm. It’s also firm, which provides the infant with essential support. Another less expensive option is cotton. However, some types of cotton contain toxic chemicals, so only choose organic cotton. Additionally, cotton is not fireproof or resistant to dust mites.

Polyester mattresses pill easily. They tend to absorb body oils and dirt. Plus, polyester can irritate a baby’s highly sensitive skin. That said, it’s breathable, moisture-wicking and a great option for regulating a baby’s temperature.

Some mini mattresses come with a covering consisting of different materials. Usually, this covering is designed to add support and prevent stains from occurring in the mattress. A few mini crib mattresses also contain cool gel inside memory foam to further regulate temperature.

Breathability

One of the most important things to look for in a crib mattress is its breathability. This is because babies often move around. If they flip over and can’t get back up, they could suffocate during the night.

A good way to prevent this is with a highly breathable mattress. Many manufacturers focus on constructing their crib mattresses from materials that are extra breathable. These mattresses usually have open cells or chambers in their design that let the air flow through them more easily. Besides this, a breathable mattress can also help regulate a baby’s temperature, keeping them from overheating or becoming too cold.

Waterproofing

Vinyl and other plastics are often used to construct mini crib mattresses since they help keep liquids from reaching the inside of the mattress. Since mattresses have several layers, it can be hard to clean them well, especially once they’ve already absorbed a liquid. But with a protective, waterproof layer, you can ensure your mattress will hold up against any accidents.

If you don’t want vinyl laminate or another type of plastic, consider getting a soft cotton and jacquard fabric covering instead. These also offer a degree of waterproofing.

How much you can expect to spend on a mini crib mattress

The cost depends on the construction of the mattress. Most entry-level crib mattresses cost $30-$50. Higher quality mattresses with two sides cost $100-$300.

Mini crib mattress FAQ

Are there any certifications for these mattresses?

A. There are several certifications available for standard and miniature crib mattresses. One such certificate is the Greenguard Gold certification, which tests the mattress for over 10,000 chemicals and other volatile organic compounds. Another certificate is the Juvenile Products Manufacturers Association seal, which means the mattress was tested by an independent facility and meets certain safety and quality standards. A third certificate is the CertiPUR-US, which makes sure the mattress is free of any ozone depleters.

Can I use standard blankets and sheets on a mini crib mattress?

A. It’s better to use bedding that fits the mattress. That way, there isn’t any excess fabric that could cause suffocation or similar problems.

What are the best mini crib mattresses to buy?

Top mini crib mattress

Wonder Dream Mini Crib Mattress

What you need to know: This hypoallergenic mattress is focused on safety, breathability and comfort.

What you’ll love: Made from 100% organic cotton, this mattress is antibacterial, antimicrobial and durable. It’s also water repellent and has a removable cover for easy care.

What you should consider: The mattress is on the softer side, so you might need to get extra padding separately for maximum support.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top mini crib mattress for money

DaVinci Complete Slumber Mini Crib Mattress

What you need to know: This Greenguard Gold Certified mattress is ideal for parents who want a two-sided mattress that’s breathable, comfortable and supportive.

What you’ll love: It comes with a durable, tear-resistant and waterproof cover. The mattress’ inner layers consist of polyester and coil springs for extra support. It’s also fire-resistant and antimicrobial.

What you should consider: With the covering, it’s a little noisy. The mattress also isn’t very firm.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Wayfair

Worth checking out

Newton Baby Mini Crib Mattress

What you need to know: Certified for infant safety, this mattress is durable, comfortable and thick.

What you’ll love: This hypoallergenic mattress features a breathable wovenaire core for extra support and comfort. The mattress cover is removable and washable. It’s Greenguard Gold certified and recommended by pediatricians.

What you should consider: The mattress has a plain design.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Angela Watson writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.