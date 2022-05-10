Which Revlon hair dryer brush is best?

A Revlon hair dryer brush is fantastic if you’re looking for a salon-quality blowout without the hefty price tag. Established in 1910, Revlon offers quality beauty products at affordable prices. Since hair dryer brushes wrap two tools into one, you save even more.

The Revlon One-Step Volumizer 2.0 Hair Dryer Brush, which features a ceramic barrel and 6-foot swivel cord, is a top pick.

What to know before you buy a Revlon hair dryer brush

How a dryer brush works

If you have ever attempted to achieve a salon-quality blowout at home with a traditional round brush and hair dryer, you know how challenging it can be. A quality hair dryer brush simplifies the task by cutting down on the tools required to attain your desired look.

At first glance, a hair dryer brush resembles a typical round or paddle brush. However, it blows hot air as you comb through sections of damp hair, drying and smoothing your locks as its heated surface creates volume at the root.

To use it, plug it in and pick your heat setting just as you would on your blow-dryer. Section your hair starting at the nape of your neck and work your way up to your crown.

Care instructions

Maintaining your hair dryer brush is similar to how you would care for a standard brush and blow-dryer. Towel your hair dry before use to avoid drenching it, remove hair from its bristles after each use, and keep the vent at the bottom of the brush free of lint.

Head size and shape

The size and shape of your brush head can affect its styling and drying capabilities.

A thinner 2.4-inch round barrel brush gives you more style options and lets you get closer to your root.

gives you more style options and lets you get closer to your root. A larger 4.25-inch round barrel creates more volume and larger curls, and speeds up your drying time.

creates more volume and larger curls, and speeds up your drying time. Paddle designs dry hair quickly while smoothing flyaways and reducing frizz.

What to look for in a quality Revlon hair dryer brush

Heat plus cooling

Most hair dryer brushes let you select among low, medium and high heat. The appropriate setting for you depends on your hair’s needs and texture. When in doubt, start on a low setting and work your way up to high.

Since your mane needs to cool down to lock in a fresh hairdo, an added cooling option lets you set your style quickly.

Long swivel cord

Few things are worse than a cord that gets twisted and tangled when you are trying to style your hair in a rush. A great way to avoid this nightmare is by investing in a hair dryer brush with a long cord that swivels as you style. Aim for one that is 6 feet or longer.

Ceramic coating

A ceramic coating over a brush’s surface can warm up quickly and distribute heat evenly to ensure that your hair dries faster. It also helps seal the hair cuticle, and is more gentle for those with damaged hair.

How much you can expect to spend on a Revlon hair dryer brush

Older models tend to cost less than new ones. Regardless, all should be between $35-$70.

Revlon hair dryer brush FAQ

What products can you use with your Revlon hair dryer brush?

A. Before using your hair dryer brush, try adding a detangler and a heat protectant. This will help you achieve a smoother style for longer, while keeping your hair healthy.

How well do hair dryer brushes work on various hair types?

A. Thin, straight locks require less time and effort. If you have thick, textured hair, you can often achieve excellent results by going over smaller sections with each pass.

What’s the best Revlon hair dryer brush to buy?

Top Revlon hair dryer brush

Revlon Volumizer 2.0 Hair Dryer Brush

What you need to know: The 2.4-inch oval barrel design lets you get closer to your root for greater versatility.

What you’ll love: This features a ceramic barrel for an even, damage-free style. It includes low, medium and high heat settings with an added cooling option. The slim handle and 6-foot swivel cord make it easy to use.

What you should consider: While this version boasts more features and a new design, the original brush is around half the price.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon, Kohl’s and Ulta Beauty

Top Revlon hair dryer brush for the money

Revlon One-Step Volumizer 1.0 Hair Dryer Brush

What you need to know: The 4.25-inch oval barrel gives you the power to create frizz-free volume in a hurry.

What you’ll love: This brush boasts a 6-foot swivel cord, ergonomic handle and larger tip for fast and easy styling. It lets you pick between cool air, low heat or high heat. Its ceramic barrel smooths your hair while additional airflow vents decrease drying times.

What you should consider: While this brush can be used on shorter hair, its larger surface area makes it more ideal for those with medium-length to long hair.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon, Kohl’s and Ulta Beauty

Worth checking out

Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer Brush

What you need to know: This gives you the power to create a sleek but voluminous style in a single step.

What you’ll love: The large, flexible paddle design can help you achieve frizz-free straight hair without the help of a straightener. Its low and high heat settings can dry your hair faster, while its cooling option lets you set your new hairdo for a lasting style.

What you should consider: This paddle brush features ionic technology for smoother hair, but it lacks a ceramic coating for added protection.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Ulta Beauty

