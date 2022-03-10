Which long silk robes are best?

Nothing speaks of luxury and elegance quite like a silk robe. Silk robes are an ultimate comfort staple, dating back to ancient China. It’s no surprise that people still seek out the comfort of a durable silk robe. The BABEYOND Women’s Kimono Robe is an excellent choice for those looking to buy a high-quality silk robe. It has a silky feel and smooth texture, making it a great addition to any nighttime or bathtime routine.

What you need to know before buying a long silk robe

What is silk?

Silk is a natural protein fiber produced by insects when they form cocoons. The woven textile is smooth and fine to the touch, but it still has a robust and durable quality. It also helps your body stay warm in cold climates and cool in hotter climates. These aspects make silk an excellent fabric for clothing and bedding.

Styles of silk robes

There are many different kinds of silk robes, and it may come down to a matter of preference when deciding which one is best. Here are a few of the different types of silk robes:

Sleeping silk robes: These floor-length robes exude elegance and are perfect for sleeping. Soft to the touch and smooth all over, sleeping silk robes are are an excellent option for a cool nighttime outfit.

These floor-length robes exude elegance and are perfect for sleeping. Soft to the touch and smooth all over, sleeping silk robes are are an excellent option for a cool nighttime outfit. Satin kimono long robes: Like sleeping robes, these long robes are soft and smooth, indicative of traditional silk robes. However, many satin kimono robes have intricate designs or patterns of flowers, which many traditional sleeping robes do not have.

Like sleeping robes, these long robes are soft and smooth, indicative of traditional silk robes. However, many satin kimono robes have intricate designs or patterns of flowers, which many traditional sleeping robes do not have. Gauzy robes: These robes are lightweight and breathable, used more for draping around the body rather than hugging it. These robes have an ethereal feeling, and many gauzy robes come with hoods for added comfort.

Differences between silk and satin

Silk and satin are very similar, and people often unwittingly interchange them. However, the primary difference between the two is that satin is a type of weave used to make the material, while silk is a natural fiber.

What to look for in a quality long silk robe

Silk robe closures

The most common robe closure is a sash, which allows the user to tie the robe closed around their waist. Many companies sew the sashes into the robe itself or are loose, acting as a belt to be tied. However, there are many other types of robe closures as well. Some robes have button hooks that you can use to help close the robe, while others do not close at all.

Silk robe length

Robes come in various sizes and shapes, but the three primary robe lengths are short, medium and long. Short robes hang loosely around your buttock and thighs, making them great for mobility and staying cool in the summer. Mid-length robes go down to the knees, and long robes go down to a person’s ankles or feet. Thanks to the long, flowy design, these robes help you stay warm and add a layer of luxury.

Pockets

While many robes have pockets, they’re not a guarantee. And if you want a place to put your belongings, you’ll want to find a robe with pockets. Make sure to check the product descriptions before making a purchase.

How much you can expect to spend on a long silk robe

The average long silk robe costs between $20-$35. Many shorter silk robes cost less because they require less fabric. However, some long silk robes cost upwards of $100, depending on the quality of the silk and the brand.

Long silk robe FAQ

What is the best way to wash a long silk robe?

A. It’s best to wash silk in a mesh bag to prevent damage. If you do not have a mesh bag, it is possible to wash a silk robe in a tied-up pillowcase. Once clean, hang your robe to air dry.

Can you wear long silk robes year-round?

A. Silk is excellent at both keeping warm and staying cool throughout the year. However, it’s not the best material for frigid temperatures. If you are looking for warmer robes, try robes made of fleece or other thicker materials.

What is the best long silk robe to buy?

Top long silk robe

BABEYOND Women’s Kimono Robe

What you need to know: This women’s kimono robe from BABEYOND features peacock and cherry blossoms on it, creating a beautiful design that is both elegant and luxurious.

What you’ll love: It features side pockets, a sash tie closure and an inside tie to keep the robe in place. It also comes in over a dozen different colors and styles.

What you should consider: It’s not traditional silk made from satin polyester. However, it still has a very soft and elegant feeling.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top long silk robe for the money

PRODESIGN Satin Kimono Robe Long Silky Kimono Bathrobe

What you need to know: This affordable silky kimono bathrobe is an excellent option for decompressing after a nice bath or wearing to bed.

What you’ll love: It’s a durable robe made from sturdy, silky polyester and has a romantic lace trim for an extra layer of elegance.

What you should consider: A few users mentioned it runs a bit small, so you may want to go one size up for a looser fit.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

BABEYOND Satin Kimono Robe Long Bridesmaid Wedding Bath Robe with Lace Trim

What you need to know: This satin lace kimono robe comes from a trusted brand and features several different colors that fit anyone’s style.

What you’ll love: It’s comfortable and breathable, making sleeping and lounging a delight. It features a sash tie for closure, belt loops and inside ties to hold it securely in place.

What you should consider: This robe must be hand-washed only to avoid damaging it.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Hotouch Satin Robe Silky Kimono Bathrobe

What you need to know: This silky satin robe from Hotouch is a perfect gift for a bachelorette party.

What you’ll love: It makes a great bathrobe, dressing gown or nightgown and fits any bridal occasion. You can use it year-round, too. It’s available in sizes from small to extra, extra-large.

What you should consider: It is made from a polyester-spandex mixture, so it’s not true silk.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

