You’ll be on-trend no matter how hot the temperature gets with these summer-worthy fashions

Casual, cool and stylish are words that come to mind when you think of summer outfits. When putting together a wardrobe suitable for warm weather, you need interchangeable pieces that are ideal for wearing during laid-back summer days, hanging out with friends, strolling on the boardwalk, participating in vacation activities and more.

In addition to looking good, summer outfits need to be comfortable in order to work well with active lifestyles and hot weather. To help you choose the shirts, pants, shoes and more to complete your summer looks, we put together some shopping tips and rounded up our favorite pieces that will keep you looking your best all season long.

How to shop for summer outfit essentials

There are several key pieces that are must-haves for summer. Shirts, pants, dresses, shorts, sneakers and sandals are some of the most versatile options. Many can be mixed and matched for different looks. These pieces come in classic designs that are likely to be in style for years.

When shopping for items for your summer outfits, remember that fabrics such as cotton, polyester, canvas linen and cotton blends are typically lightweight and comfortable in the heat. Additionally, many quality pieces come in various sizes, from extra small to extra large and every size in between.

Shirts

This summer, shirts made of lightweight, loose material in bold and interesting patterns are in style. Sleeveless tanks and short sleeve tees are classic looks that are always in style. Additionally, shirts with ruched or ruffled materials in bright colors are trending.

Pants

When it comes to pants that are ideal for summer, look for those made of cotton or linen material that’s comfortable to wear in warm weather. This year, styles feature straight legs and a relaxed fit. Styles with wide legs and flowing material are also popular.

Dresses

From short mini dresses to long maxi styles, numerous types of dresses are in fashion for summer 2022. Bold, block colors, floral prints, white material and asymmetrical designs are some of the top looks to shop for this year when looking for a summer dress.

Shorts

Shorts are always in style in the summer and are a fashion staple for any warm-weather wardrobe. Loose-fitting denim and Bermuda-length shorts are popular this year and are likely to be in style for many years.

Shoes

Sneakers made of lightweight materials like canvas are all the rage this year. White sneakers are popular, as well as slip-on styles.

Sandals are another type of shoe that is a must-have for summer. Casual leather or faux leather styles are very popular in sandals. Wedge, platform and espadrille sandals are also in style for summer 2023.

Best summer outfit ideas

Top summer shirt

Nautica Linen Short Sleeve Shirt

What you need to know: This is a worthwhile addition to your summer wardrobe if you’re looking for a comfortable and stylish shirt that’s perfect to wear for casual occasions.

What you’ll love: This stylish shirt is made of linen and sports a casual button-up style. It can be worn by itself or layered with a tank or t-shirt. It’s available in a nice selection of colors and sizes.

What you should consider: The material may shrink or wrinkle if not cared for properly. Following the care instructions on the tag will help keep it looking its best.

Sold by Macy’s and Amazon

Top summer shirt for the money

Simply Vera Wang Ruffle Sleeve Peplum Top

What you need to know: This is a pretty shirt that reflects the season’s spirit and is suitable for anyone who wants a feminine style to add to their summer clothing collection.

What you’ll love: The ruffled structure of this attractive shirt is ideal for this summer season. It works well with shorts or summer trousers. You can choose from several colors and sizes.

What you should consider: Some consumers noted that the fit doesn’t run true-to-size for some wearers.

Sold by Kohl’s

Top summer pants

Amazon Essentials Flat-Front Chino Pants

What you need to know: Wherever you venture during your leisure time this summer, you’ll look right in style in these fashionable and affordable chino pants.

What you’ll love: These classic summer pants are made of a lightweight cotton-polyester blend that doesn’t tend to wrinkle. They are available in numerous colors and a wide selection of sizes.

What you should consider: Care must be taken when washing these pants to avoid fading and shrinking.

Sold by Amazon

Top summer pants for the money

AB Studio Gauzy-Texture Wide-Leg Pants

What you need to know: Wide-leg pants are definitely in style this year, which makes this pair a sound choice.

What you’ll love: The flowing material of these comfortable wide-leg pants is on-trend with this season’s looks. They work with various summer shirts, including sleeveless tanks and tunics. You can choose white or taupe in extra small to extra large sizes.

What you should consider: The sizes tend to run large.

Sold by Amazon

Top summer dresses

Tommy Hilfiger Women’s Floral Sleeveless Ruffle Dress

What you need to know: Anyone who wants a classic floral dress for summer will love this ultra-feminine style.

What you’ll love: A floral print, V-shaped neckline and ruffled flowing material give this dress a design that pairs well with summer. It’s perfect for special occasions.

What you should consider: Because sizes run small, the fit may be tight for some.

Sold by Amazon

Top summer dresses for the money

Styleword Striped Summer Dress

What you need to know: From days at the beach to nights on the town, this fashionable dress is a good choice for summer activities.

What you’ll love: Fun and flirty, this V-neck dress will be a welcomed addition to a summer vacation wardrobe. It’s available in numerous patterns and bright colors.

What you should consider: This dress may be too short for some wearers.

Sold by Amazon

Top summer shorts

Lee’s Chino Bermuda Shorts

What you need to know: Traditional Bermuda shorts like these are perfect for any summer wardrobe and warm-weather occasion.

What you’ll love: These women’s shorts have a length that falls above the knee. They feature a casual look that’s stylish with any summer shirt. They come in a wide selection of colors and sizes.

What you should consider: The fit may be long and loose for some.

Sold by Amazon

Top summer shorts for the money

Wrangler Denim Carpenter Shorts

What you need to know: These classic shorts are comfortable and stylish, which makes them a timeless summer wardrobe addition.

What you’ll love: These men’s shorts are made of denim and can be worn all summer long for any casual event. They create a timeless look with a t-shirt and sneakers. You can choose from numerous sizes and different denim shades.

What you should consider: The sizing is off for some customers, but this criticism is rare.

Sold by Kohl’s and Amazon

Top summer shoes

Michael Kors Berkley Espadrille Wedge Sandals

What you need to know: Sandals are a must for summer, and these are both attractive and comfortable.

What you’ll love: Although they have a 4-inch wedge heel, these strappy sandals are surprisingly comfortable. They look amazing with summer trousers and dresses.

What you should consider: The colors look slightly different in person than on a computer screen.

Sold by Macy’s

Top summer shoes for the money

Cole Haan GrandPro Rally Canvas Court Sneakers

What you need to know: Whether you need a pair of sneakers that look great with jeans, summer pants or shorts, this is the pair to choose.

What you’ll love: Breathable canvas material and memory foam footbeds are the top selling points of these sneakers. They are stylish and come in a choice of colors.

What you should consider: These shoes may show premature wear and tend to run somewhat long and large.

Sold by Amazon and Kohl’s

