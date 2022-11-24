Buying a gift for your in-laws doesn’t have to be stressful: with some inspiration, you’ll soon think of a present they’ll love.

Which is the best gift for your in-laws?

It’s natural to want to impress your partner’s parents, particularly if they’re a tight-knit family, so you might be wondering how to pick a thoughtful gift for your in-laws. Some in-laws have hobbies and interests that make them easy to buy for, while others can leave you drawing a blank.

Luckily, there are plenty of options on the market to put you on your in-laws’ good side. With a little thought and planning, you can find the perfect gift for your in-laws, whatever the occasion.

Tips for picking a thoughtful gift for your in-laws

Play to their interests

The obvious place to start is thinking about your in-laws’ hobbies and interests. This doesn’t need to be anything major like rock climbing or scuba diving; it could be as simple as an interest in nature or a love of cooking. Some interests lend themselves better to gifting than others. For instance, if your in-laws are into red wine, buy them a nice bottle and your job’s done. When in doubt, write a list of their hobbies and interests and identify which might have decent gifting potential.

Ask your partner

Perhaps you want to be the one to pick out an impressive gift for your in-laws to win them over. But if this isn’t the case, it makes sense to consult your partner since they’re more likely to know the kinds of gifts their parents might like to receive. Even if you ultimately want to select the gift yourself, your partner may still have some useful insight, be able to steer you in the right direction or tell you if your in-laws already own a gift that you’re considering.

Consider consumables

What do you buy for the in-laws who seem to have everything? The answer is consumables. Although consumables can be food gifts, they don’t have to be as the term refers to anything that can be used up. This could be tea and coffee, alcohol, bath products, candles and more. You can also splurge on something that’s higher quality than the recipient is likely to buy themselves on a day-to-day basis, making it a nice treat. If your in-laws like cooking, they probably wouldn’t buy themselves that fancy $20 bottle of extra virgin olive oil at the store, but you could buy it as a gift.

Think about subscriptions

If you’re still stuck for ideas after considering your in-laws’ interests and consulting your partner, consider signing them up to a subscription service as a gift. Choices may include audiobook subscriptions, meal kit subscriptions, wine or beer subscriptions and scented candle subscriptions. Whatever you choose, you can usually pay a lump sum for a subscription of between 3-12 months, with products delivered to your in-laws’ home monthly.

Be mindful of budget

Some in-laws would rather you don’t spend too much on them and save your money to spend on your partner and any kids you may have, while others are happy to receive more extravagant gifts. Consider this before buying and choose accordingly, but don’t spend more than you can afford in the hope of impressing your in-laws. When you’re looking to bag a bargain, Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals are an excellent opportunity. By signing up for the BestReviews email newsletter, you can stay in the loop about the best deals year-round.

Best gifts for in-laws

Nixplay Smart Digital Photo Frame

If all you really know about your in-laws is that they love their family, what better way to display their precious memories than this digital photo frame. With Wi-Fi enabled, you can remotely send new photos to the frame, which is a great way to keep distant in-laws in the loop about family happenings.

Ooni Karu 12 Multi-Fuel Pizza Oven

In-laws who are fans of pizza and cooking, particularly outdoor cooking, will love this multi-fuel pizza oven that can run on wood, charcoal or bottled gas. Picture summer backyard gatherings with the whole family involved.

Perky-Pet Wilderness Lantern Wild Bird Feeder

Fans of nature, especially garden birds, will be pleased to receive this bird feeder. It holds up to 2 pounds of seed and has a locking cap to help keep squirrels out.

Bean Box Gourmet Coffee Sampler

An affordable gift for coffee-loving in-laws, this sample box contains four varieties of coffee, either ground or whole bean. You can choose between several varieties and opt for a single box or a 3, 6 or 12-month subscription.

AeroGarden Harvest Elite

Indoor LED gardens are perfect for in-laws who either love cooking and want fresh herbs on hand or love gardening and want a way to grow when it’s too cold outside. This model comes in a range of finishes, including an attractive stainless steel option, and has space for up to six plants.

Amazon Echo Show 8

This multipurpose device can play videos and music, control other smart home devices and answer questions. It is an especially thoughtful gift for in-laws because it can also be used for easy video calling. If your in-laws don’t live nearby, the Echo Show gives them a simple way to see and chat with their child and other members of your household.

