The best holiday gifts from Oprah’s Favorite Things list

Does Oprah have her finger on the pulse of what people love or do people love things because Oprah said they are good? Since she is such an avid reader, for instance, Oprah’s opinions on books are highly valued, even by established writers. Her recommendations carry a great deal of weight and have turned unknown authors into bestselling writers seemingly overnight. It’s called “the Oprah Effect” for a reason.

But Oprah likes more than just books. Each year, she compiles a comprehensive holiday gift list that includes her favorite items, ranging from beauty to tech. This year, there are 104 products she has chosen. We’ve decided to spotlight our favorite things from Oprah’s Favorite Things 2022 list.

How we’ve organized our list

Since there are so many items on this list, we’ve broken it down into seven categories so you can quickly navigate to the items you want most, whether it is an Echo device or an espresso machine. The categories are Beauty, Children’s Gifts, Food, Kitchen Appliances, Self-Care, Tech and Travel.

Beauty

Murphy and Daughters Gift Set

This hand cream is beautifully packaged, making it gift-ready. The set includes three tubes: Mirabai Rose, Octavia Grapefruit and Frida Frangipani. Each lotion is made in a small batch with pure ingredients to ensure the highest quality. Sold by Amazon

Poppy and Pout 100% Natural Lip Tints

There are six premium lip tints in this elegant gift set. Each is made with all-natural ingredients, including beeswax, sunflower oil, coconut oil and mint. Vitamin E is added to this Leaping Bunny-certified product for additional nourishment. Sold by Amazon

Grace Eleyae GE Women’s Adjustable Satin-Lined Hair Care Headwrap Knot Turban

This stylish turban has satin lining to reduce friction and fight frizz. The lining also helps distribute your hair’s natural oils while locking in moisture. The hidden adjustable drawstrings let you achieve a perfect fit no matter what hairstyle you are wearing. Sold by Amazon

Children’s Gifts

Super Smalls Ice Skating Jeweled Gloves

These adorable gloves are embellished with sewn-in gems and jewels that make it look like your child is wearing bracelets and rings. The black knit stretches to fit most hands while keeping them warm and cozy. Sold by Amazon

Draw Your Own Apron

This unique gift lets the recipient create their own apron. They get six colored pencils and paper to make a design that they send back to the manufacturer to create a custom apron. Alternatively, they can send a photograph of a pet. Sold by Amazon

Dadisi Academy Giant 3-Foot Puzzles

Dadisi Academy’s giant puzzles have large, thick pieces that are easy for small hands to grasp and manipulate. The illustrations are culturally affirming, positive role models. The puzzle can be stored in the accompanying, clear, plastic travel pouch. Sold by Amazon

Food

Kitchens of Africa: East Africa meets West Africa Gift Box

This tour of African cuisines encompasses many cultures and flavors. The four-sauce variety gift pack has curry, tamarind, peanut, and more. The offerings are vegan and gluten-free and come with recipe cards for inspiration. Sold by Amazon

Crocchi Croissant-Shaped Gnocchi

This inspired food looks like rainbow-colored croissants but tastes like gnocchi. These easy-to-cook treats are made by hand with colors that come from vegetables. This delicious food item started as one mom’s way of sneaking veggies into pasta to help her son eat a more nutritious meal. Sold by Amazon

The Cravory: Freshly Baked Cookies

Sometimes, the best gift is indulgence. These Cravory cookies have a soft center and crisp surface to give cookie lovers everything they desire. The fun flavors include Birthday Cake, Cookie Monster, Salted Caramel Cream, Red Velvet and more. Sold by Amazon

Kitchen Appliances

DeLonghi Magnifica Evo

If you have a coffee-lover on your list, this versatile appliance can make an espresso, a cappuccino, a latte, coffee and more at the touch of a button. The built-in conical burr grinder has 13 settings and the LatteCrema system lets you texture milk (or milk alternative) to your liking. Sold by Amazon

Revolution InstaGLO Panini Press Bundle

The manufacturer describes this appliance as “endlessly versatile.” It is a high-end toaster with a panini press and warming rack included. It can be used to toast sandwiches, make quesadillas, bake bread, heat up cookies and more. Sold by Amazon

Solo Stove Pi Pizza Oven

Solo Stove is a revolutionary smoke-free fire pit. This Pi model uses the same technology to heat up to 800 degrees. If you know someone who loves authentic, homemade, artisan pizza, this is the perfect gift. Sold by Amazon

Self-Care

Asutra Silk Eye Pillow for Sleep

Getting a good night’s sleep is crucial for having a great day. This silk eye pillow is suitable for sleeping, meditating and more. It has a gentle lavender scent and comes with a free gel mask to help relieve eye fatigue. Sold by Amazon

Theragun Mini 2.0

Whether you know someone who works all day or works out, a mini massage gun is a thoughtful gift. This ultra-quiet handheld device relaxes and nourishes muscles to get rid of nagging cramps, aches and knots. Sold by Amazon

Made from Real Greens Gift Set

Show your significant other how much you care by helping them get started on a nutrition path that gives them energy and immune system support. This set comes with vitamin-packed gummies and tablets that quickly dissolve in water (or any other drink) to get a healthy beverage without turning on the blender. Sold by Amazon

Tech

Echo Show 15

Echo Show 15 has a 15.6-inch HD display and features a 5 MP camera. The Alexa-powered widgets keep calendars, notes, shopping lists and more organized. Family members can connect to their favorite streaming services to enjoy all of their entertainment on demand. Sold by Amazon

Ray-Ban Stories

These wicked cool sunglasses are a gift for the individual who loves gadgets. Not only can they listen to music and take calls, but the ingenious glasses can also discreetly take photos and capture video of anything you’re looking at. Oprah has said these glasses might just be the “gift of the year.” Sold by Amazon

Nori Press Compact Iron

If you know someone who travels a lot, this compact iron and steamer is only 14 inches and fits in a suitcase. It heats up within three minutes and doesn’t require a bulky ironing board. This device eliminates wrinkles and can even be used in place of dry cleaning. Sold by Amazon

Travel

Capri 2-in-1 Garment and Duffle Bag

This stylish garment bag is designed to convert into a duffle bag with a detachable shoulder strap for transport. The wrinkle-free storage and convenient pockets protect your clothing while keeping items neatly organized. Sold by Amazon

Luxe Woven TRVL Case

The TRVL Luxe bag is an elegant travel bag made from soft, woven vegan leather. It has four compartments and two removable pouches. The water-resistant case closes with a two-way zipper for convenience. Sold by Amazon

Roverlund Airline Compliant Pet Carrier

This soft-sided case is an airline compliant in-cabin pet carrier. It has a flexible rear frame to allow for more versatility in placement. The cleverly designed shoulder strap doubles as a bonus leash that can also be employed to secure the pet carrier in a vehicle. Sold by Amazon

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Allen Foster writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.