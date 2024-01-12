BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details.

‘Preppy’ doesn’t mean what you think it means anymore

For millennials, being preppy meant wearing boat shoes and khakis, maybe with a cardigan draped casually over your shoulders in case it gets chilly. The look got its name from kids who went to preparatory school, and it was associated with wealth — think lacrosse players and families who spent weekends at the country club.

But for Gen Alpha — kids born between 2010 and 2025 — it has a whole new meaning, and it’s much cuter (and way more pink). These days, dressing “preppy” refers to wearing bright colors, especially a lot of pink, and certain accessories, like ribbons, bowties and TikTok-famous Stanley tumblers. The look is described on TikTok as being “colorful” and “very girly,” with lots of cartoons and smiley face designs (oh, and a lot of Lululemon).

Best looks to nail the preppy aesthetic

Happy Face Floral Shirt

It’s true that trends are cyclical because those of us of a certain age will remember this “retro” T-shirt design, which is now part of the “preppy” aesthetic of the youth. Available in eight background colors, this unisex tee is made from cotton for a comfy, breathable fit.

Floerns Women’s Letter Graphic Print Long Sleeve Drawstring Hoodie

This cozy hoodie has an uplifting message (and another smiley face for extra preppy points). Get it in an oversized fit for added comfort, and choose pink from the many available colors, since it’s the preppiest choice.

Lululemon Define Cropped Jacket

Lululemon is a brand that exudes preppiness, and this cropped pink zip-up jacket is perfect for the look.

EFAN Womens Oversized Fleece Crew Neck Pullover

Looking to be as cozy as possible — while still being cute and preppy? This oversized fleece pullover is just the thing, as long as you get it in preppy pink, of course.

AUTOMET Women‘s 2 in 1 Flowy Running Shorts

The preppy aesthetic is all about being cute, and these flowy running shorts are about as cute as it gets. They’re made from a fabric blend that’s quick-drying, comfy and breathable, plus lightweight and cool to the touch for hot days.

STANLEY Quencher H2.0 FlowState Tumbler 40oz

STANLEY’s light pink Quencher tumbler is an iconic accessory for completing your preppy look.

Lululemon Scuba Full-Zip Cropped Hoodie

You can stay cozy all day with this very cute cropped hoodie from Lululemon, made from breathable cotton blend fabric lined with fleece for extra comfort and warmth. Five colors are available, but for maximum preppiness, get it in pink.

FACDIBY Wide Leg Sweatpants for Women

Being preppy is all about being comfortable and cute, so these super soft, super cozy wide-leg pink sweatpants perfectly fit the bill.

Christina Marfice writes for BestReviews.