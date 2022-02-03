BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details.

What are gua sha facial tools?

If more self-care is part of your New Year’s resolution, it may involve managing stress in healthy ways and adopting a sustainable skin care routine. You can do both when you invest in gua sha facial tools, which are slated to become 2022’s breakout beauty trend.

Gua sha facial tools, which resemble tiny, flattened hearts, massage the face with deep, therapeutic strokes. The specialized massage, when done effectively, is said to improve circulation and offer a wealth of health benefits, from improving circulation to alleviating headaches. Best of all, gua sha facial tools are affordable and user-friendly, which means they’re easy to incorporate into your self-care and beauty regimens.

What you need to know about gua sha facial tools

What are gua sha facial tools?

Gua sha are flat tools used to “scrape” the body in deep strokes during a therapeutic massage. According to the National Library of Medicine, the practice may offer considerable health benefits, such as improving circulation, aiding in lymphatic drainage or relieving pain, anxiety and tension.

Although gua sha facial tools are new to many people, they’ve been used in traditional Chinese medicine for centuries. In particular, they are a treatment for muscle soreness, headaches and chronic pain.

Gua sha tools vs. jade rollers

Gua sha tools are often packaged with jade rollers, which are said to aid in lymphatic drainage, which relieves swelling. However, despite their similarities in proposed health benefits and materials, including a bian stone, jade and rose quartz, gua sha tools and jade rollers are manipulated differently and may deliver different results.

Gua sha tools offer deeper, targeted massage of the face with strategic strokes, whereas jade rollers offer a superficial, gentler massage. It takes some practice to learn how to use a gua sha properly, yet you can use jade rollers on the face and neck without as much technique refinement.

Another important difference between the tools is in the amount of pressure applied. Gua sha tools are usually applied with more pressure, though it’s crucial not to apply too much; otherwise, it may result in broken capillaries and irritated skin. On the other hand, jade rollers aren’t designed for deep pressing. Instead, they should glide over the skin with light pressure.

How to use gua sha facial tools

It’s easy to use a gua sha tool. To get the most out of it, you need to master the basic process.

Wash your face, hands and gua sha tool. Pat your face dry, and make sure the gua sha tool is completely dry before us. Apply a generous amount of facial oil to your face so the gua sha tool can glide over the skin smoothly. Begin scraping in an upward, sweeping motion around your face. If you’re not sure how to perform gua sha, watch online tutorials to learn techniques. Once you’ve finished performing gua sha, wash your face and tool to remove excess oil.

How much are gua sha facial tools?

Entry-level gua sha facial tools cost $8-$12, whereas better-quality tools cost $20-$30. There are several gua sha massage sets available, priced at $20-$40, including jade rollers, facial oil and towels.

Top gua sha facial tools you can buy right now

Rena Chris Gua Sha Tool Set

The four-piece set, geared toward full-body use, features gua shas in distinct shapes that apply pressure to specific parts of the face and body.

Sold by Amazon

Nuanchu Stainless Steel Gua Sha Tool

If you’re looking for a gua sha tool that is easy to clean and sanitize, this stainless steel design is an ideal choice.

Sold by Amazon

Hannabee Gua Sha and Jade Roller

Invest in this gua sha tool and jade roller set, made with rose quartz, if you’d like to explore different techniques in facial massage.

Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Sian Babish writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.