Which faucet extender is best?

Parents of young children know all too well how their little ones’ hands can get sticky. Whether during snack time, playing outdoors or just crawling on the floor, kids can pick up all kinds of grime in a short period. Many parents use a faucet extender that allows their kids to reach the water flowing from a bathroom sink. This helps children learn the importance of handwashing, and makes it easy for them, too.

The Aqueduck Faucet Extender is a simple but effective way to bring water from your faucet closer to the front of the sink. This extender is made of plastic and soft rubber, making it durable and easy to clean.

What to consider before you buy a faucet extender

Your faucet type

With so much variation between faucet styles, make sure you purchase an extender that will fit the model you have properly. High, curved faucets will require an extender designed specifically for them, so shop carefully.

Your sink height

High countertops might make for a challenging reach even with a faucet extender installed. To supplement your faucet extender and give your child even better access to running water, consider purchasing a step stool. Simply place this in front of your sink to make using the faucet easier and safer.

Your child’s preferences

Faucet extenders come in a range of shapes, sizes, colors and designs. If your child is particular, consider what they like and look for a faucet extender that will appeal to them. Many look like toys or those shaped like animals. While you want to find an enticing faucet extender, make sure your young ones know not to play with running water for too long.

What to look for in a quality faucet extender

Color and design

The color and shape of your faucet extender will go a long way towards encouraging your child to wash their hands. From yellow ducks to smiling whales, most little ones will enjoy extenders shaped like animals. For a more subtle approach, extenders also come in neutral tones and more utilitarian shapes. Consider the age of the person who will use the extender most often, and choose a model that has the most beneficial effect.

Handle extender

Some faucet extenders include an accessory that lets your child operate the faucet handle. This gives your child an additional level of control since they can turn the water on and off. While very young children won’t be able to use this accessory, older kids may enjoy being in charge of their own water flow.

Material

Faucet extenders from manufacturers of baby and toddler accessories are often made of child-safe plastic and rubber. Most extenders feature a soft, rubber gasket that snugly wraps around your faucet. The hard plastic portion carries the water a few inches further out than the faucet would allow otherwise. However, there are one-piece models that are made entirely of flexible, supple rubber or silicone.

How much you can expect to spend on a faucet extender

Most faucet extenders will not cost more than $10, and some models come in packs of three or more. Units that include handle extenders can cost as much as $25.

Faucet extender FAQ

Are faucet extenders exclusively for children?

A. No. While most companies market to parents, there are more subdued faucet extenders that work for people of any age and need help reaching into the sink.

How do I clean a faucet extender?

A. You need to clean faucet extenders regularly to prevent the buildup of hard water residue or mildew. Most models are dishwasher safe, allowing you to clean and sterilize them easily.

Will a faucet extender damage my sink?

A. No. Faucet extenders are made from either rubber or plastic and do not attach to your sink’s hardware using anything that will cause any scratching or damage. If and when you’re ready to stop using it, simply detach it from the faucet.

What’s the best faucet extender to buy?

Top faucet extender

Aqueduck Faucet Extender

What you need to know: If you want a simple, straightforward faucet extender, this one is as easy to use as it gets. It comes in several different colors, too.

What you’ll love: The generous rubber gasket allows for a universal fit on bathroom faucets. It is available in bright colors for kids as well as a muted gray for those who prefer a more subdued look.

What you should consider: Some users report that the rubber gasket isn’t as tight as they would prefer, but this may vary between faucet types. Check the sizing information before you place your order.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top faucet extender for the money

Leyaron Faucet Extender Sink Handle Extender (3 Pack)

What you need to know: Families who need more than one faucet extender will appreciate this three-pack. It’s perfect for households with more than one child.

What you’ll love: Available in the shape of a bear or a crab, these fun, flexible faucet extenders can make hygiene fun. They’re easy to clean and have a simple, universal fit.

What you should consider: A few buyers noticed that the plastic portion of this extender cracks easily.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Aqueduck Faucet Handle Extender Set

What you need to know: This faucet extender kit includes an additional handle attachment.

What you’ll love: It allows small children to reach the sink and gain independence by being able to turn the water on or off as needed. You can attach it easily, too.

What you should consider: Some users feel that while it’s easier to turn the water on and off, the handle extender tends to bend a little bit too much.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

